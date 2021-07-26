US manufacturer announces 130 jobs expansion for Waterford in new investment

The US company is growing their manufacturing operations in Ireland in order to meet demand for its state-of-the-art bioprocessing products.
Repligen Corporation significantly expands bioprocessing manufacturing capacity, creating 130+ new jobs in Waterford.

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021
Ciarán Sunderland

A bioprocessing manufacturing company is set to create 130 jobs in Co Waterford. 

Repligen Corporation's latest expansion is to take place over the next two and a half years as it fits out a 33,000 square foot LEED Silver building. 

The facility will serve as a Centre of Excellence for single-use consumable products used in bioprocessing applications.

The US company is growing its manufacturing operations here in order to meet demand for its state-of-the-art bioprocessing products.

Repligen is well known for the development of single-use bioprocessing technologies that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. 

The technologies are used by Repligen’s customers – mainly biopharmaceutical developers - in the production of biological therapeutics and vaccines.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the news and said the announcement shows the country can attract investment to all regions.  

James Bylund, Senior Vice-President, Global Operations and Information Technology at Repligen, said the latest expansion is aligned with the company's commitment to responsible growth and sustainability. 

"This buildout is an important step in expanding our capacity and establishing dual manufacturing sites for key single-use consumable products used in manufacture of biological drugs,” he said. 

This latest jobs announcement for the region comes on the foot of Bausch and Lomb's announcement it is to invest €90m and create 130 jobs at its Waterford facility. 

