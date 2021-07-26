Tech companies to retake market reins as Wall Street rally faces new test

The rally on Wall Street faces a fresh test this week with a flood of earnings reports from major U.S. companies, including the tech and internet behemoths that have recently retaken leadership of the market.
More than one-third of the S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet, the four largest US companies by market value.
Those stocks have gained between 5-7% so far this month, as of Thursday's close, while the S&P 500 had climbed just 1.6%.
The S&P 500 equal-weight index, a barometer of the average stock, had fallen 0.2%.
"The expectation level for these names is quite a bit higher than it was a month ago given the stock performance, so I think they are going to have to deliver," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer with Greenwood Capital in South Carolina.
"It’s a question of looking forward: Can they live up to the expectations that the stock prices reflect?"
The strength in those large stocks has come amid concerns about a slowing U.S. economic recovery that have helped pushed down benchmark Treasury yields this week to their lowest levels since February, before rebounding some.
- Reuters