Armani eyes sales return

The Italian fashion house started recovering in the first half of this year
Armani eyes sales return

Giorgio Armani remains the sole shareholder of the company he co-founded in 1975.

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 16:45

Giorgio Armani sees pre-pandemic level sales returning next year after the Italian fashion group lost about a quarter of its net revenue in 2020.

“The goal is to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, with over €4bn in indirect revenues, including licenses, and over €2bn in direct consolidated revenues,” Giorgio Armani, chairman and chief executive officer of the Armani Group, said in a statement today.

Armani remains the sole shareholder of the company he co-founded in 1975. He provided jackets for the Italian national soccer team that won the European Championship earlier this month, and is building a suite of luxury apartments above his New York City flagship store.

The Milan-based company reported total revenues last year from Armani-branded products worldwide, including licensing revenues, of €3.3bn, down 21% from 2019, it said in a statement. The group’s consolidated net revenue fell 25% to €1.6bn, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were €263m.

Still, the Italian fashion house started recovering in the first half of this year. Its consolidated revenue as of June rose 34% compared with the same period last year. The growth was driven by “the sharp recovery in sales volumes in China and the United States since the beginning of the year, and more recently also in Europe.” That will likely point “to a much better profitability scenario for 2021.”

  • Bloomberg

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Aer Lingus reverses decision to lay off Cork workers
File photo AIB has agreed a deal with Ulster Bank to buy about €4.2 billion of its performing corporate and commercial loans. En Ulster Bank advances exit with plan to transfer €7.6bn in loans to PTSB
KPMG Offices In Berlin KPMG’s UK audits unacceptable, watchdog says
textilesfashion
Shoppers As Consumer Prices In U.S. Top Forecast

Nike, Adidas output snarled as Covid shuts Asian factories

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices