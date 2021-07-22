Multi-million Shannon expansion to create 100 high-tech jobs

Manufacturing energy-efficient phosphorescent materials for displays and devices
Multi-million Shannon expansion to create 100 high-tech jobs

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD; Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland; Austin McCabe, Director, OLED Material Manufacturing Limited; and Gerry Cahill, PPG Plant Manager, Shannon. Picture: Maxwells

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 09:37
Alan Healy

A multi-million investment in a new manufacturing facility in Shannon will create up to 100 high-tech jobs.

OLED Material Manufacturing is partnering with coatings specialists PPG to increase the production of Universal Display Corporation's (UDC) high-performing and energy-efficient phosphorescent materials to meet the demands for LED displays and lighting applications.

Gerry Cahill, PPG Plant Manager, Shannon, said: “This project will bring a broad spectrum of jobs, a large number of which are highly skilled, to the Mid-West region."

PPG has been producing high-performance OLED materials for UDC for the past 20 years. 

"The expansion into Ireland with the addition of the Shannon facility shows confidence in not only the UDC-PPG partnership but also in Ireland as a place in which to invest and do business," Mr Cahill said.

"Our manufacturing expansion in Ireland allows UDC to strengthen its mission, which centres on enabling our customers and fostering the proliferation of energy-efficient OLED display and lighting applications in the consumer landscape," Austin McCabe, Director, OLED Material Manufacturing Limited, said.

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “This decision by OLED Material Manufacturing and PPG to invest in Shannon demonstrates the companies’ confidence in the availability of a skilled and talented workforce in the Mid-West Region."

More in this section

CC COVID-19 SCENES Irish arm of Trailfinders posts €3.1m loss due to pandemic
Corporate earnings surge as world goes back to work  Corporate earnings surge as world goes back to work 
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 29, 2020 Next surges ahead amid a reopening sales boom
munster business
NTMA removes Davy as Government bond dealer

Bank of Ireland acquires most of Davy in €440m deal

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices