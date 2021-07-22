Multi-million Shannon expansion to create 100 high-tech jobs

A multi-million investment in a new manufacturing facility in Shannon will create up to 100 high-tech jobs.
OLED Material Manufacturing is partnering with coatings specialists PPG to increase the production of Universal Display Corporation's (UDC) high-performing and energy-efficient phosphorescent materials to meet the demands for LED displays and lighting applications.
Gerry Cahill, PPG Plant Manager, Shannon, said: “This project will bring a broad spectrum of jobs, a large number of which are highly skilled, to the Mid-West region."
PPG has been producing high-performance OLED materials for UDC for the past 20 years.
"The expansion into Ireland with the addition of the Shannon facility shows confidence in not only the UDC-PPG partnership but also in Ireland as a place in which to invest and do business," Mr Cahill said.
"Our manufacturing expansion in Ireland allows UDC to strengthen its mission, which centres on enabling our customers and fostering the proliferation of energy-efficient OLED display and lighting applications in the consumer landscape," Austin McCabe, Director, OLED Material Manufacturing Limited, said.
Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “This decision by OLED Material Manufacturing and PPG to invest in Shannon demonstrates the companies’ confidence in the availability of a skilled and talented workforce in the Mid-West Region."