Bank of Ireland acquires Davy for €440m

Davy manages more than €16bn in assets and employs over 800 people
Bank of Ireland acquires Davy for €440m

Davy has separately announced today that it is selling Davy Global Fund Management.

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 09:41

Bank of Ireland has confirmed it has agreed terms to purchase Davy Stockbrokers' wealth management and capital markets divisions, for €440m.

Davy has separately announced today that it is selling Davy Global Fund Management (DGFM) and its shareholding in Rize ETF to separate third parties.

The Irish Examiner reported this week that Davy has attracted a €105m bid from global financial services provider Waystone for the DGFM unit. 

Davy had put itself up for sale in March and appointed Rothschild to oversee the sales process just days after the Central Bank slapped it with a €4.1m fine after a multi-year investigation disclosed the broker failed to detect wrongdoing in a 2014 sale of Anglo Irish bonds.

Bank of Ireland will pay 25 per cent two years after completion subject to Davy shareholders meeting a number of agreed criteria. The balance will be paid as cash consideration on completion, which is expected in 2022. In addition, further payments of up to €40m will be payable from 2025, contingent on future business model performance.

As a result of the acquisition, Davy is expected to have a significant excess cash position at completion over and above that which is required to run the Business. Bank of Ireland will also pay for such excess cash, currently estimated to be approximately €125m.

Founded in 1926, Davy manages more than €16bn in assets and employs over 800 people with offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Belfast, and London.

More in this section

Corporate earnings surge as world goes back to work  Corporate earnings surge as world goes back to work 
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 29, 2020 Next surges ahead amid a reopening sales boom
Brexit's Invisible Border In Northern Ireland Marks & Spencer say customs checks means 20% of products are not available in Irish stores
CC COVID-19 SCENES

Irish arm of Trailfinders posts €3.1m loss due to pandemic

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices