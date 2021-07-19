Summer sun and Covid reopening boost shares in drink firms   

Three drinks makers and sellers raised their financial targets, betting on people stocking their fridges for the summer and soaring demand from bars and restaurants as they reopen after months of pandemic lockdowns.

Fevertree, which sells premium tonics and drink mixers, expects 2021 revenue to rise by as much as 21% compared to last year, while Irn-Bru maker AG Barr forecast profit for the year ending January 2022 to exceed pre-crisis levels.