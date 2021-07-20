New €12m investment funds international expansion for Spotlight Oral Care 

A €12m investment from Development Capital in Spotlight Oral Care is driving an expansion into international markets across the EU and the US.

The Galway-based dental care brand is targeting further market expansion primarily in Scandinavia, Ireland, and Britain.

Spotlight Oral Care already has a significant presence in Irish pharmacies and supermarket retailers and has grown rapidly in the past 18 months, growing to 52 staff-up from 10 employees.

Turnover has tripled in the last financial year and the dental care brand has now entered the US market with products stocked by Ulta Beauty, CVS, and Target as well as UK retailers including Cult Beauty, Boots, and Look Fantastic.

“This investment by Development Capital is a pinnacle moment for us in the business as we have experienced rapid business growth in the last 12-18 months," said Spotlight Oral Care Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Vanessa Creaven, "The financial support and expertise that comes with this investment will allow Spotlight Oral Care to expand further and continue to help us revolutionise oral care."

Turnover trebled

Established in 2016 by sisters and dentists Dr. Vanessa and Dr. Lisa Creaven, all 17 of the brand's products have been designed by the company founders and aim to bridge the gap between oral care and oral beauty.

The dental and beauty brand aims to offer personalised and sustainable alternatives to generic oral care products available in the market today. .

The latest investment from Development Capital is the largest to date from the Irish development and capital fund and is derived from the company's Development Capital Fund II-a €75m fund to assist mid-sized export focused companies achieving their growth plans.

Development Capital Fund II is bolstered by Bank of Ireland, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and the European Investment fund.

As part of the investment, Andrew Bourg, Co-Founding Partner of Development Capital and Partner of BDO will join Spotlight Oral Care's board of directors.

"We are thrilled to be working with a team that supports SMEs like us and look forward to having Andrew on our Board of Directors,” said Dr Creaven.

Over the next three years, Spotlight Oral Care's turnover of €19m is expected to triple again and the new investment aims to secure new staff to support their growing expansion online and in physical retail as well as fund product development.

Last year, Spotlight Oral Care announced a previous round of €3m in funding from Dermot Desmond’s IIU Fund to support their expansion into the US market.