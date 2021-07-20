AIB to close 15 branches following strategic review

Bank blames shift towards digital banking and competition from non-traditional lenders
AIB said there will be no compulsory redundancies of staff. file Pic: Larry Cummins

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 10:01
Alan Healy

AIB said it is to amalgamate 15 of its branches this autumn following the completion of a strategic review of its network.

The bank said the majority of the amalgamations are in urban and suburban locations, mostly in Dublin and Cork and that the average distance to a receiving branch is 2.2km.

The changes will begin in September and be completed by mid-December.

One of the branch closures is North Main Street in Cork.
Six of the branch closures are in Cork, Six in Dublin and one each in Limerick, Galway and Athlone.

AIB blamed the continuing shift to digital banking, accelerated by the pandemic, and said it was a necessary step at a time of negative interest rates and competition from non-traditional lenders.

AIB said there will be no compulsory redundancies of staff as a result of the branch closures.

The closing branches are listed below:

Amalgamating Branch

Date

Accounts Moving to

College Road, Cork

24-Sep-2021

Western Road

Donnybrook, Dublin

24-Sep-2021

Ranelagh

Blackrock Road, Cork

24-Sep-2021

66 South Mall

Sutton, Dublin

01-Oct-2021

Raheny

Little Island, Cork

08-Oct-2021

Midleton

Sandyford, Dublin

15-Oct-2021

Stillorgan

North Main Street, Cork

22-Oct-2021

66 South Mall

Skerries, Dublin

29-Oct-2021

Balbriggan

Ennis Road, Limerick

05-Nov-2021

106 O’Connell Street

Douglas Court, Cork

12-Nov-2021

Douglas Road

Golden Island

19-Nov-2021

Athlone

Ballyphehane, Cork

26-Nov-2021

66 South Mall

Dalkey, Dublin

03-Dec-2021

Dun Laoghaire

37/38 O’Connell Street, Dublin

03-Dec-2021

Capel Street

Newcastle Road, Galway

10-Dec-2021

Lynch’s Castle

