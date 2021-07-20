AIB to close 15 branches following strategic review

AIB said it is to amalgamate 15 of its branches this autumn following the completion of a strategic review of its network.
The bank said the majority of the amalgamations are in urban and suburban locations, mostly in Dublin and Cork and that the average distance to a receiving branch is 2.2km.
The changes will begin in September and be completed by mid-December.
Six of the branch closures are in Cork, Six in Dublin and one each in Limerick, Galway and Athlone.
AIB blamed the continuing shift to digital banking, accelerated by the pandemic, and said it was a necessary step at a time of negative interest rates and competition from non-traditional lenders.
AIB said there will be no compulsory redundancies of staff as a result of the branch closures.
The closing branches are listed below:
|
Amalgamating Branch
|
Date
|
Accounts Moving to
|
College Road, Cork
|
24-Sep-2021
|
Western Road
|
Donnybrook, Dublin
|
24-Sep-2021
|
Ranelagh
|
Blackrock Road, Cork
|
24-Sep-2021
|
66 South Mall
|
Sutton, Dublin
|
01-Oct-2021
|
Raheny
|
Little Island, Cork
|
08-Oct-2021
|
Midleton
|
Sandyford, Dublin
|
15-Oct-2021
|
Stillorgan
|
North Main Street, Cork
|
22-Oct-2021
|
66 South Mall
|
Skerries, Dublin
|
29-Oct-2021
|
Balbriggan
|
Ennis Road, Limerick
|
05-Nov-2021
|
106 O’Connell Street
|
Douglas Court, Cork
|
12-Nov-2021
|
Douglas Road
|
Golden Island
|
19-Nov-2021
|
Athlone
|
Ballyphehane, Cork
|
26-Nov-2021
|
66 South Mall
|
Dalkey, Dublin
|
03-Dec-2021
|
Dun Laoghaire
|
37/38 O’Connell Street, Dublin
|
03-Dec-2021
|
Capel Street
|
Newcastle Road, Galway
|
10-Dec-2021
|
Lynch’s Castle