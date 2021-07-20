Limerick firm Arise Europe acquired by Swiss company

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed
Limerick firm Arise Europe acquired by Swiss company

Joe Cahalane, CEO Of Arise Europe which has been acquired by Adec Innovations.

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 10:00
Alan Healy

Limerick customer and technical support firm Arise Europe has been acquired by Swiss company Adec Innovations as it expands its business processing and workforce solutions in Europe.

Based in Raheen, Arise currently employs approximately 30 staff who will join the 4,400 strong workforce that Adec has across 20 sites located in 16 countries.

Headquartered in Geneva, Adec Innovations provides services in critical areas of sustainable development. Its customers include Primark, Tesco and Nike.

The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed by either party.

"After more than 20 years of management ownership, we wanted to ensure a growing and sustainable future for Arise Europe,” said Joe Cahalane, Managing Director of the firm said.

“In addition to augmenting our service portfolio and extending our market reach, it was important for Arise Europe to be part of a company that is compatible with our business and how we operate. Adec Innovations meets all of these criteria, including its decades of experience and expertise in providing diverse business processing outsourcing and knowledge processing outsourcing solutions, in a collaborative, resourceful, and agile manner.”

Adec said the acquisition will strengthen its resource support, stability and longevity as it continues to deliver complex back-office and customer service processes, technical support, manufacturing support and process consultancy services. In addition to expanding and strengthening its technological service offerings, Arise Europe will now be able to scale and extend its geographical reach beyond Ireland.

"With this acquisition, Adec Innovations expands its global presence to Ireland and other parts of Europe," James M. Donovan, Global CEO of ADEC Innovations said. "Collectively, we will offer current and future clients greater opportunities to reduce costs and risks, optimize resource use, and drive operational efficiencies, in a world where sustainability matters.”

“Businesses, public agencies and non-governmental organisations need to ensure they are operating efficiently and sustainably - meeting obligations to their entire ecosystem of stakeholders, including customers, employees, communities, the environment, and shareholders,” he added.

 

More in this section

Fever-tree profits take a hit from logistics challenges Fever-tree profits take a hit from logistics challenges
Apple Stores In Tokyo As Company Closed All Stores Outside of Greater China for 2 Weeks Apple delays US office return by at least a month as Covid spikes
EasyJet flight schedule EasyJet ramping up flight programme as demand recovers
Limerick firm Arise Europe acquired by Swiss company

AIB to close 15 branches following strategic review

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices