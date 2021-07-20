Limerick firm Arise Europe acquired by Swiss company

Limerick customer and technical support firm Arise Europe has been acquired by Swiss company Adec Innovations as it expands its business processing and workforce solutions in Europe.

Based in Raheen, Arise currently employs approximately 30 staff who will join the 4,400 strong workforce that Adec has across 20 sites located in 16 countries.

Headquartered in Geneva, Adec Innovations provides services in critical areas of sustainable development. Its customers include Primark, Tesco and Nike.

The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed by either party.

"After more than 20 years of management ownership, we wanted to ensure a growing and sustainable future for Arise Europe,” said Joe Cahalane, Managing Director of the firm said.

“In addition to augmenting our service portfolio and extending our market reach, it was important for Arise Europe to be part of a company that is compatible with our business and how we operate. Adec Innovations meets all of these criteria, including its decades of experience and expertise in providing diverse business processing outsourcing and knowledge processing outsourcing solutions, in a collaborative, resourceful, and agile manner.”

Adec said the acquisition will strengthen its resource support, stability and longevity as it continues to deliver complex back-office and customer service processes, technical support, manufacturing support and process consultancy services. In addition to expanding and strengthening its technological service offerings, Arise Europe will now be able to scale and extend its geographical reach beyond Ireland.

"With this acquisition, Adec Innovations expands its global presence to Ireland and other parts of Europe," James M. Donovan, Global CEO of ADEC Innovations said. "Collectively, we will offer current and future clients greater opportunities to reduce costs and risks, optimize resource use, and drive operational efficiencies, in a world where sustainability matters.”

“Businesses, public agencies and non-governmental organisations need to ensure they are operating efficiently and sustainably - meeting obligations to their entire ecosystem of stakeholders, including customers, employees, communities, the environment, and shareholders,” he added.