Ryanair to operate a new flight from Shannon to the Canaries

Weekly service brings to 17 the Ryanair routes operated from Shannon
'We have been working closely with Ryanair as we look to an anticipated recovery in demand on foot of the rollout of the EU Digital Covid Certificates.'

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 12:09
Alan Healy

Ryanair is to operate a new flight from Shannon to the Canary Islands from next month.

The new service to Gran Canaria (Las Palmas) starts on August 7 and will operate once a week until the end of October. This is the third new service announcement for Shannon Airport.

It brings to 17 the number of routes operated by the airline from Shannon.

“As we rebuild from the devastation of the pandemic this is a positive announcement for the region," Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said. "Ryanair is a valued airline partner of Shannon and this latest announcement, following on from the new Corfu and Turin services, is great news."

“We have been working closely with Ryanair as we look to an anticipated recovery in demand on foot of the rollout of the EU Digital Covid Certificates and the acceleration of the vaccination programme across Europe. These new services are part of Ryanair’s commitment to reopen its Shannon base which is very welcome.

