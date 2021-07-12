Ryanair starts hiring spree for 2,000 pilots for post-Covid growth

The carrier will start training new hires this year, aiming to have crews ready for next summer
Last year, at the height of the pandemic, Ryanair reached a deal with its pilot and cabin crew unions to cut pay in order to stave off 3,000 job cuts. File Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 11:22
Siddharth Philip

Ryanair is starting one of the biggest recruitment drives among European airlines, aiming to add 2,000 pilots over the next three years as the carrier plans to grab market share from rivals weakened by the pandemic.

Europe’s biggest discount carrier needs pilots to fly its new Boeing 737 Max jets, which it began taking last month, Ryanair said. 

The carrier will start training new hires this year, aiming to have crews ready for next summer.

The carrier is counting on lockdown-weary travelers flocking to the beach this year, and has been adding capacity as it looks to scale up after a near-standstill in flights during the pandemic.

Ryanair has 210 Boeing 737 Max jets on order.

Ryanair is adding staff as Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and Portugal’s TAP have been cutting jobs.

While European countries began opening for travel this month, the UK will lift mandatory quarantines for vaccinated people returning from holiday from countries on the UK’s so-called amber list starting July 19.

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, Ryanair reached a deal with its pilot and cabin crew unions to cut pay in order to stave off 3,000 job cuts.

- Bloomberg

Cork-based Compliance & Risks to create up to 100 jobs after US buyout    

