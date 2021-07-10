'A virus was once a minor disruption. Now no company is safe from cyberattacks'

“In recent years, the complexity of cyberattacks on the SME sector has increased, and the frequency of these attacks has also increased.”
For this reason, it is important that businesses of all sizes are aware that they could be at risk of cyberattacks," he says.
- Ensure that your employees are educated on what a cyber-attack can present by holding phishing simulation training. It is also important that two-factor authentication is activated across all critical business applications.
- Carry out a cybersecurity review on your IT systems to identify any potential areas of concern where hackers may gain access.
- Invest in malware protection products and consider investing in behavioural-based malware protection to protect against ‘Zero Day’ attacks.
- Make sure you have a robust backup and disaster recovery plan in place and that it is regularly tested. All IT systems should be locked down, patched and managed securely.
- Finally, go through a cyber essentials certification and get your business certified.