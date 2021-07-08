Bus Éireann posts loss of €9.2m and insists Expressway cuts were needed

Bus Éireann is back in the red with a loss of €9.2m for 2020, which it blamed on the Covid-19 travel restrictions.
The State-owned bus company, which reported its first profit in five years in 2019, has posted a 22% fall in revenues to €284.8m in 2020.
The company said it implemented a viability plan in September, which led to plans to cut Expressway routes, ceasing services to Cork, Galway, Limerick, and to Belfast from Dublin.
Overall, Bus Éireann said passenger journeys on more than 230 Expressway and public service obligation routes were down 42 % last year.
Chief executive Stephen Kent said the vast majority of losses were incurred in its commercial services, for which it does not get Government supports.
Profits on PSO routes including city bus services in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford rose to €1.9m, as State subventions rose to €93.8m.
Bus Éireann also received €18.7m in Covid-19 related Government supports. Mr Kent said he expected Expressway would return to profitability.
“There will be a continued investment in new fleet and technology," Mr Kent said.
The company said the decision to withdraw four Expressway services was taken to avoid unsustainable future losses and protect services for the remaining 150 communities served by the Expressway network.