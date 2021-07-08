Bus Éireann posts loss of €9.2m and insists Expressway cuts were needed

Company blamed Covid travel restrictions for 22% fall in revenues
Bus Éireann posts loss of €9.2m and insists Expressway cuts were needed

The company said the decision to withdraw four Expressway services was taken to avoid unsustainable future losses and protect services for the remaining 150 communities served by the Expressway network. File picture

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 18:14
Sean McCarthaigh

Bus Éireann is back in the red with a loss of €9.2m for 2020, which it blamed on the Covid-19 travel restrictions. 

The State-owned bus company, which reported its first profit in five years in 2019, has posted a 22% fall in revenues to €284.8m in 2020.  

The company said it implemented a viability plan in September, which led to plans to cut Expressway routes, ceasing services to Cork, Galway, Limerick, and to Belfast from Dublin.

Overall, Bus Éireann said passenger journeys on more than 230 Expressway and public service obligation routes were down 42 % last year. 

Chief executive Stephen Kent said the vast majority of losses were incurred in its commercial services, for which it does not get Government supports. 

Profits on PSO routes including city bus services in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford rose to €1.9m, as State subventions rose to €93.8m.

Government supports

Bus Éireann also received €18.7m in Covid-19 related Government supports. Mr Kent said he expected Expressway would return to profitability. 

“There will be a continued investment in new fleet and technology," Mr Kent said.

The company said the decision to withdraw four Expressway services was taken to avoid unsustainable future losses and protect services for the remaining 150 communities served by the Expressway network.

Read More

VW and BMW fined €875m by EU for limiting emission technology

More in this section

File Photo European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has fined Google for the third time in two year. European Union VW and BMW fined €875m by EU for limiting emission technology
Grafton shares jump on the back of its UK asset sale Woodie's owner Grafton expects higher profits on back of strong first half
Google Antitrust 'Google Play is not fair play' claim as app legal case launched in US
organisation: bus éireann
Bus Éireann posts loss of €9.2m and insists Expressway cuts were needed

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices