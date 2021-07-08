Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Jane Kavanagh has been appointed as head of research development and Walsh Scholarships in Teagasc, Ireland's agency for research, advisory and education in agriculture, horticulture, food and rural development. She will lead the research programme and ensure Teagasc has effective research systems and processes. She will also manage the Teagasc Walsh Scholarship Programme, which plays a key role in developing talent for the agri-food industry with an annual expenditure of around €6m. She brings more than 20 years’ experience in managerial roles in Teagasc, including publications manager and head of Business Planning and Performance Evaluation Unit. She holds a degree in Agricultural Science from UCD, a Masters in Strategic Management and Planning from UCD Smurfit Business School, and a postgraduate diploma in leadership from IMI/UCC.

Adam Cronin has been appointed as technical and engineering manager of the Irish Offshore team with DP Energy, the global renewable energy projects developer. Based in Buttevant, Co Cork, he will lead the technical and engineering teams in global projects. He brings decades of experience in the design, consenting and development of marine and offshore projects. He was previously director of the Marine Engineering practice at ByrneLooby. He has also held roles in the Department of Communications and Natural Resources and the Department of the Environment. He holds a BEng in Civil and Coastal Engineering from University of Sunderland, and a MSc in Civil and Environmental Engineering from TCD. Currently, DP Energy has a 1,500-megawatt portfolio of wind and solar energy projects across Ireland, Australia, the UK and Canada.