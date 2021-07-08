Woodie's owner Grafton expects higher profits on back of strong first half

Woodie’s DIY owner Grafton Group has raised its profit expectations for this year on the back of a stronger-than-anticipated first-half performance and recent acquisitions bolstering its business.
The Irish-headquartered builders’ suppliers and DIY retailer said revenues for the first six months of this year topped £1.55bn (€1.8bn); 46.5% up on a year-on-year basis.
“Grafton traded ahead of expectations in the first half and, despite some ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic and sector-wide supply chain pressures, the group has increased current year profit guidance for continuing operations supported by its market-leading businesses and strong financial position,” said Grafton chief executive Gavin Slark.
Grafton said the strong revenues that it saw in March and April — particularly in Woodie’s and its Selco building supplies business in the UK — continued through May and June, despite some supply chain pressures and a shortage of certain raw materials.
Grafton said it now expects adjusted group operating profit — for 2021 — of around £240m; close to analyst consensus forecasts of £243m.
Previous expectations were for full-year profits of around £206m.
In the last couple of weeks, Grafton has reached agreement to sell the non-core elements of its traditional merchanting business in the UK and has completed the near €200m takeover of Finland-based group IKH, which expands Grafton's presence beyond Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands.