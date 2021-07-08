Woodie's owner Grafton expects higher profits on back of strong first half

Irish-headquartered builders’ suppliers and DIY retailer said revenues for the first six months topped £1.55bn; 46.5% up on a year-on-year basis
Woodie's owner Grafton expects higher profits on back of strong first half

Grafton Group chief executive Gavin Slark. 

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 15:31
Geoff Percival

Woodie’s DIY owner Grafton Group has raised its profit expectations for this year on the back of a stronger-than-anticipated first-half performance and recent acquisitions bolstering its business.

The Irish-headquartered builders’ suppliers and DIY retailer said revenues for the first six months of this year topped £1.55bn (€1.8bn); 46.5% up on a year-on-year basis. 

While that increase was heavily down to temporary closures last year due to the Covid restrictions, Grafton said its first-half revenues were still 18% ahead of pre-pandemic levels seen in the first six months of 2019.

“Grafton traded ahead of expectations in the first half and, despite some ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic and sector-wide supply chain pressures, the group has increased current year profit guidance for continuing operations supported by its market-leading businesses and strong financial position,” said Grafton chief executive Gavin Slark.

Grafton said the strong revenues that it saw in March and April — particularly in Woodie’s and its Selco building supplies business in the UK — continued through May and June, despite some supply chain pressures and a shortage of certain raw materials.

Its retailing business, alone, which largely constitutes Woodie’s DIY, grew revenues by nearly 60% on first-half 2019 levels.

Grafton said it now expects adjusted group operating profit — for 2021 — of around £240m; close to analyst consensus forecasts of £243m. 

Previous expectations were for full-year profits of around £206m.

In the last couple of weeks, Grafton has reached agreement to sell the non-core elements of its traditional merchanting business in the UK and has completed the near €200m takeover of Finland-based group IKH, which expands Grafton's presence beyond Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands.

Read More

Grafton shares jump on the back of its UK asset sale

More in this section

Google Antitrust 'Google Play is not fair play' claim as app legal case launched in US
Nike continues to lose ground in China market Nike continues to lose ground in China market
Wetherspoon financials Pub group JD Wetherspoon says it is 'vital' that indoor reopening is not delayed again
#business moversorganisation: grafton group
File Photo European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has fined Google for the third time in two year. European Union

VW and BMW fined €875m by EU for limiting emission technology

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices