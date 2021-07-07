Sainsbury's not fazed by industry takeover frenzy

CEO says his focus is on delivering results for the British retailer rather than the acquisitions fever that has gripped the sector
Sainsbury's not fazed by industry takeover frenzy
Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 06:15
James Davey

The boss of Sainsbury's has said his focus is on delivering the British supermarket group's strategy rather than the takeover frenzy that has gripped the sector.

Shares in Sainsbury's, Britain's second-largest grocer after market leader Tesco, are up 24% so far this year, buoyed by bid speculation.

That started in April when Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky raised his stake in Sainsbury's to just under 10% and has been fuelled over the last two weeks by a bid battle for rival Morrisons.

Asked if Sainsbury's board had received any takeover approaches, CEO Simon Roberts said: "If we had anything to update on, we'd be updating on it, so we've nothing to update you on."

I'm not going to speculate on where things are in the wider sector. 

The group's like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 1.6% in the 16 weeks to June 26, its fiscal first quarter.

Meanwhile, online grocer Ocado said the pandemic has resulted in a permanent shift to web-based shopping, helping drive demand for groceries it sells with partner Marks & Spencer. and for its technology which helps retailers expand online.

Ocado announced a 20% rise in first-half retail revenue and a new contract in Spain.

• Reuters

Read More

Retail sales jump but supermarkets suffer from outdoor dining restart

More in this section

Dalata Hotel shares rise on 'better-than-expected' reopening business  Dalata Hotel shares rise on 'better-than-expected' reopening business 
New Cork bus route to connect Little Island and Hollyhill New Cork bus route to connect Little Island and Hollyhill
Smurfit Kappa expands with Mexican acquisition Smurfit Kappa expands with Mexican acquisition
Deutsche Bank AG Branches Ahead Of Earnings

Deutsche Bank to cut as many as 450 jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices