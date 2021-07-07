Dalata Hotel shares rise on 'better-than-expected' reopening business 

Shares in hotel operator Dalata jumped by more than 4% on the back of it recording a bounce in occupancy levels since the reopening of the hospitality sector last month.

The owner of the Clayton and Maldron chains said it saw “better-than-expected” trading last month, when hotels were allowed to reopen for guests.

However, Dalata warned that international travel will have to reopen before it sees a substantial recovery in occupancy rates in its large city properties; particularly in Dublin and London, where it is expanding rapidly.

"Covid-19 continues to have a very significant impact on the hospitality industry," said Dalata's chief executive designate Dermot Crowley.

I remain encouraged by the pace of the vaccine rollout in both the UK and Ireland but am also aware of the threats posed by the uncertainty surrounding the potential impact of the Delta variant.

"In Ireland, international travel for non-essential reasons is currently expected to resume from July 19. I look forward to welcoming international guests back to our hotels in the not-too-distant future," Mr Crowley said.

Dalata said occupancy rates hit 37% in June across its Dublin hotels and as much as 60% in its regional Irish hotels. In the UK — which reopened to non-essential guests a month earlier than Ireland, in May — occupancy levels hit 44%.

Staycations bring a lift to leisure demand

It said staycations have resulted in a bounce in leisure demand at its regional hotels in Ireland and the UK.

While demand for its Dublin and London hotels is expected to be up on last year, it will still remain “significantly below” 2019 levels until overseas travel resumes.

Dalata said it is continuing to protect its liquidity position, with current cash and undrawn debt facilities standing at €267m.

“Cash flow management, improved trading and continued government supports limited the cash outflow to €27m since the end of December,” it said.

Dalata suffered a near €111m loss in 2020, due to the Covid restrictions and lost a further €3.6m in the first quarter of this year.

Having previously suggested 2024 is the most realistic timeframe for it to fully recovery to pre-Covid 2019 revenue levels, Dalata recently said that it expects momentum to pick up pace in 2022 and 2023.