Smurfit Kappa expands with Mexican acquisition

Company has acquired Mexican packaging company Cartonbox for an undisclosed sum
Smurfit Kappa expands with Mexican acquisition

Smurfit Kappa Group CEO Tony Smurfit.

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 17:13
Geoff Percival

Irish-headquartered international paper and packaging giant Smurfit Kappa Group has acquired Mexican packaging company Cartonbox for an undisclosed sum.

“As a global company, our objective has always been to strengthen our leadership across the globe. Our top priority is to generate value for our stakeholders, and Mexico has shown to be a key country for us to invest in,” said Juan G Castaneda, chief executive of Smurfit Kappa in the Americas.

Smurfit Kappa will now be able to directly supply customers in the northern region of Mexico and said the deal will allow it to expand its customer base in the FMCG, food and beverage, bakery and office supplies sectors.

Prior to this acquisition, Smurfit only had three folding carton operations in Mexico – located in Mexico City and Tijuana.

“Not only does this increase our footprint in the country, but it also allows us to answer our customers’ needs and expectations. I am certain this will help us move a step forward in becoming the leading paper-based packaging company in Mexico,” said Mr Castaneda.

Smurfit Kappa's latest move follows on from recent expansion investments in its mainland European operations as well as in the UK.

The group recently reported underlying revenue growth of 6% – to just under €2.3bn – for the first quarter of this year, with earnings of €386m.

Read More

Lidl to invest €550m in Ireland over three years

More in this section

Bezos-Space Huge challenge for new Amazon boss as Bezos formally steps aside
Four Courts, Dublin An Taisce fails in its latest bid to stop Glanbia building cheese factory
Lidl to invest €550m in Ireland over three years Lidl to invest €550m in Ireland over three years
organisation: smurfit kappa
Morrisons takeover

Bidding war brewing for UK grocer Morrisons

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices