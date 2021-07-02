Lidl to invest €550m in Ireland over three years

The supermarket has invested over €1.7bn in its Irish operations since entering the country in 2000
Lidl to invest €550m in Ireland over three years

Lidl has a 12.9% share of the Irish market.

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 17:50
Geoff Percival

Lidl plans to invest a further €550m in Ireland over the next three years.

The German-owned discount supermarket chain said the investment will cover the opening of 20 new stores, the redevelopment of 24 existing stores and a €75m upgrade to its regional distribution centre in Mullingar.

Lidl has invested more than €1.7bn in its Irish operations since entering the country in 2000. 

It currently employs more than 5,000 people across 160 stores, three regional distribution centres and its Dublin head office for Lidl Ireland.

Additionally, in an update on its economic value to Ireland, Lidl said it contributed €692m to Irish GDP in 2019.

“It is not just the impact that is felt at a macro level that we value, but also that we have impact in our communities, with our colleagues and through the relationships we have with our more than 260 Irish food suppliers,” said Lidl Ireland chief executive JP Scally.

Irish grocery market figures, from research group Kantar, last week showed combined Irish supermarket sales fell nearly 6% over the 12 weeks to mid-June, with all players seeing a decline.

However, they showed Lidl with a 12.9% share of the Irish market; slightly higher than its immediate rival Aldi.

“Both Aldi and Lidl benefited from the return to stores and slight shift away from online shopping this period,” Kantar said.

Recent figures from Kantar also showed that Lidl’s global brand value now stands at almost $12bn (€10bn), with Aldi worth over $17bn worldwide.

Read More

Lidl will have to pay costs of failed injunction bid against IFA

More in this section

Limerick-based Kirby Group announces 300 jobs Limerick-based Kirby Group announces 300 jobs
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Bulmers owner C&C 'cautiously optimistic' on recovery despite delay to indoor hospitality Bulmers owner C&C 'cautiously optimistic' on recovery despite delay to indoor hospitality
#consumer affairs#foodorganisation: lidl
Four Courts, Dublin

An Taisce fails in its latest bid to stop Glanbia building cheese factory

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices