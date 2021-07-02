Master distiller: 'I have the best job in the world'

It’s a rare declaration but “I have the best job in the world” is an admission that Kevin O’Gorman underlines as the unadorned truth.

As the master distiller at Midleton Distillery since 2020, he has taken on one of the most coveted positions in world whiskey.

Celebrating one year into this position, his brief includes responsibility for maintaining the quality of all new pot and grain distillates produced at Midleton, in addition to overseeing the production process from brewing to distillation, and the tasting of all whiskeys to ensure the quality of all new pot and grain distillates produced at Midleton.

“Since starting my career in Irish Distillers in 1998, I have been lucky to learn from master distillers like Barry Crockett and Brendan Monks about the intricacies of the whiskey production, from grain to glass,” Kevin explains.

Having held the role of master of maturation since 2007, Kevin took last year over from Brian Nation, who served as master distiller since 2013.

“Brian and I worked very closely together on distillation and maturation for 10 years and I am excited to use my experience to drive the sector forward by producing innovative new whiskeys that will delight fans over the years," he adds.

Acutely aware of his link in an esteemed chain, Kevin pays homage to his predecessors: “It is impossible not to be conscious of your place in history here, and how important my predecessors in this role have been."

We go all the way back to 1825, and that is obviously a hugely important milestone in our history that is just around the corner.

Kevin is also tasked with sourcing the casks used for maturing the raw spirit, smooth running of the maturation process and finally tending to the product as it matures in cask, including working with the 150-year aged wood from North America, France and Spain.

A brand ambassador across the globe, he represents Irish Distillers on an international scale.

Topping his extensive work portfolio is responsibility for the Midleton Very Rare Silent distillery collection, a collection scheduled to offer one release annually from 2020 until 2025, ranging in age from 45 years upwards, concluding with a 50-year-old whiskey timed to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the distillery.

Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection's Chapter One whiskey.

The name derives from having been distilled at the Old Midleton Distillery, which ‘fell silent’ after it closed in 1975.

With just 70 bottles of this extraordinarily rare whiskey produced, it presents as the ultimate whiskey connoisseur’s dream at €40,000 per bottle.

“Like the distillate itself, the maturation journey of this whiskey is both complex and rare,” Kevin says.

“The craft of re-casking requires incredible attention to detail and constant sensory assessment, and has produced an exquisite whiskey of great complexity. The benefits of the re-casking process are evident in the remarkable vibrancy of this ultra-aged whiskey.”

Originally laid down in sherry and bourbon casks and left undisturbed for over 20 years, the whiskey was then married and re-casked, gaining further depth and complexity, allowing the many influences to combine and further evolve.

Decanted into hand blown Waterford crystal, each of the bottles is individually numbered and presented in a bespoke cabinet fashioned from 200-year old Irish elm and Japanese tamo wood.

“In my former position as master of maturation it was a joy and privilege to play my part in the overseeing of the aging process in recent years, and this year as master distiller, taking it to the final process if its bottling at peak perfection."

It really is liquid gold.

Already home to some of the world’s most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys, including Jameson, Powers and Redbreast, Midleton will now be delivered to homes across Ireland with the launch of Barrel Club Midleton Distillery — a new club that connects members to the whiskeys and people from Midleton Distillery.

Limited to 500, each member paying the annual €499 receives a personalised distillery edition bottle, tasting glasses and journal, followed each quarter with a limited-edition whiskey consignment, each themed and handpicked by Kevin and his team.

“Midleton Distillery has been at the forefront of Irish whiskey since 1825, thanks to generations of talented, enthusiastic, and innovative people. The Barrel Club is a means of sharing that passion and dedication."

A Cork native, Kevin is a graduate of the University of Limerick and holds a diploma in distilling from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling.

Having started his career in Midleton in 1998, working as a distiller under the tutelage of Barry Crockett, then moving to maturation where he honed his skills under then master of maturation Brendan Monks.

Working with distillery teams in facilitating spirit options for brands like Method & Madness and extensions in the Jameson, Redbreast and Spot range, Kevin spent much of his time pre-pandemic travelling to source the highest quality casks from world renowned cooperages, while overseeing the full maturation process.

Jameson Distillery, Midleton.

The Irish industry invested €1.55bn in the all-island economy from 2010 to 2020, while the value of Irish whiskey exports from the island of Ireland reached €890m in 2019, according to a recent report by Drinks Ireland and the Irish Whiskey Association.

Global sales grew from 60m bottles in 2010 to 144m bottles in January 2020, with the industry contributing €686m in Gross Value Added.

Irish whiskey was the world’s fastest-growing spirits category of the past decade, with the number of distilleries having grown from four in 2010 to 38 in 2019. Sales were resilient despite the Covid-19 lockdowns, with volumes only down 0.4 per cent to 11.4m cases, compared with 11.9m in 2019.

Jameson continued its impressive growth trajectory in 2019, with sales breaking the 8m case barrier for the first time.

“The growth of Jameson and our premium whiskeys has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Kevin notes of the upward trajectory. “There is clearly a demand for premium whiskeys out there, people want to try something different.”

In a career that has taken him on a remarkable journey so far, this man with ‘the best job in the world’ has no hesitation of extolling its virtues to the next generation of graduates coming up.

“There are tremendous opportunities within the industry, and we have taken on so many people over the past number of years through our graduate programme.

"Working in an industry with such great growth prospects and offering such varied and interested options, it really is a career choice like none other.”