Penneys raises full-year outlook after sales top expectations

A number of new sales records were set and the like-for-like performance was much improved on earlier periods during the pandemic
The queue onto Robert Street at Penneys, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 08:46

Penneys owner Associated British Foods raised the full-year profit outlook for its fashion business after sales at stores which reopened after Covid-19 lockdowns in its latest quarter beat management expectations in all markets.

The group said Primark's revenue was €1.87bn in the third quarter to June 19 after the reopening of all stores and the opening of seven new stores, up from €0.7bn in the same period last year.

It said a number of new sales records were set and the like-for-like performance was much improved on earlier periods during the pandemic, reflecting an increase in both confidence and willingness to spend by customers.

Primark’s like-for-like sales were 3% up on a two-year basis in the quarter, though volatility remained high and performance varied by region depending on the degree of Covid-19 restrictions still in place.

The group said data for the total UK clothing market, which includes online sales, for the seven-week period after reopening showed both volume and value share gains for Primark on a two-year basis.

AB Foods now has higher expectations for Primark's final quarter sales and its forecast for full-year sales has increased accordingly.

Primark's full-year 2020-21 adjusted operating profit, stated before repayment of government job retention scheme monies, is now expected to be broadly in line with 2019-20, versus previous guidance of "somewhat lower".

AB Foods also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses.

Its full-year forecast for group adjusted operating profit is now in line with last year's outcome.

Reuters

