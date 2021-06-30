High street retail giant Gap to close all Ireland and UK stores

High street retail giant Gap to close all Ireland and UK stores

The announcement comes following a strategic review (PA)

Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 21:38
Mike Bedigan, PA

High street retail giant Gap has announced it will be closing all stores in the UK and Ireland by the end of 2021.

The company said it intends to take business online “in a phased manner” from the end of August through to the end of September this year.

It added it would provide “support and transition assistance” to colleagues following the closures, though did not specify how many employees had been affected.

The retailer has been active in the UK since 1987 and has had stores in the Republic of Ireland since 2006.

The announcement comes following a strategic review aimed at “finding new, more cost-effective ways to maintain a presence and serve customers in Europe”.

In a statement, Gap said: “In the United Kingdom and Europe, we are going to maintain our Gap online business.

“The e-commerce business continues to grow and we want to meet our customers where they are shopping.

“We’re becoming a digital first business and we’re looking for a partner to help drive our online business.

“Due to market dynamics in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, we shared with our team today that we are proposing to close all company-operated Gap Specialty and Gap Outlet stores in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland in a phased manner from the end of August through the end of September 2021.

“We are thoughtfully moving through the consultation process with our European team, and we will provide support and transition assistance for our colleagues as we look to wind down stores.

“We are thoughtfully moving through the consultation process with our European team, and we will provide support and transition assistance for our colleagues as we look to wind down stores.”

More in this section

Margrethe Vestager Vestager concerned over Aer Lingus owner IAG's bid to buy Air Europa 
AIB chief: Ulster and KBC's departure is bad for banking AIB chief: Ulster and KBC's departure is bad for banking
VHI sees increase in profits and members as claims fall VHI sees increase in profits and members as claims fall
gapplace: uk
High street retail giant Gap to close all Ireland and UK stores

Provident writes off outstanding Irish customer loans as it exits market

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices