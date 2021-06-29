Cocktail business started during lockdown secures West Cork business award

A Cork woman who came home from New York for lockdown has won the award for Emerging New Business Owner at this year’s Network Ireland West Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

Tara Copplestone of Foxglove Cocktails founded the business with her brother during her prolonged stay in Ireland. Today, Foxglove Cocktails sell cocktail mixers online, delivering all over Ireland as well as selling at local markets across Cork.

The award ceremony, held virtually on June 24 with guest speaker Louise O’Neill, celebrated 24 finalists from a variety of business backgrounds.

Jacinta Collins of Argideen Communications won this year’s STEM Award. Ms Collins has been championing science for 25 years, using her communications training to help science-led companies bring their research to life.

Maura O’Connell was the recipient of the Creative Professional Award. Ms O’Connell of West Cork Casting Studio specializes in bespoke life-cast pieces, focusing on personal fingerprint and handprint jewellery.

The award for Established Business Owner was received by Nollaig Hurley of Jelly Fish Surf Shop in Clonakilty, who opened her business 18 years ago.

Over the years, the business has become one of the top sellers of surfing goods in the country.

Yvonne Cahalane, constituency secretary for Fine Gael Cork South West received the Power Within Award for founding a new start-up business.

Lastly, Marketing expert at VMware Louise Bunyan won the Employee Shining Star award for her role as a talent marketing specialist with experience across communications, online and recruiter marketing and employer branding.

The six winners now progress to the national Businesswoman of the Year awards which are to be held on October 8 in WIT Arena, Waterford.

Speaking of the winners, President of Network Ireland West Cork, Katherine O’Sullivan said this past year and a half “has been trying yet these women are proof that we can still triumph to overcome all obstacles.” “Our finalists went through it all. The variety of women from a broad spectrum of backgrounds is proof that West Cork is a thriving place to work and run a business from. Each woman has shown us that it is possible to make great things happen regardless of external factors.” Ms O’Sullivan continued to thank the judging panel, comprised of Vicki Crean of AIB, Deirdre O’Shaughnessy of the Irish Examiner, Peter Coppinger of Teamwork and Sean Mahon of Southern Star Media, before wishing the winners luck in the national finals in October.