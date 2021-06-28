Cybersecurity firm adds 75 jobs in Tipperary and Dublin

Cybersecurity firm Kontex has announced plans to expand operations in Ireland creating 75 jobs in Dublin and Tipperary.

The company was founded in 2015 by Patrick O’Callaghan and operates in Ireland, UK and the Netherlands providing cybersecurity services to Fortune 500 companies, private and public sector organisations.

The firm currently employs 55 cybersecurity professionals and will soon expand its international presence further into a number of strategic locations in the US and Europe.

Reacting to the announcement Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the recent cyber attack on Ireland's health system has been a stark reminder of the need to protect our digital information and systems.

"Businesses and organisations must always be one step ahead. Firms like Kontex provide leadership and expertise, helping us protect against cybercrime. These 75 new jobs in Dublin and Tipperary are a real boost and will draw upon the experienced pool of talent we have here in Ireland."

"I am particularly pleased that some of these jobs are in Tipperary Town as the town has really struggled in recent years. This is a sign of hope.”

“Kontex is on track to become one of the leading providers of specialist security services in Europe” said Patrick O’Callaghan, founder and Managing Director at Kontex.

“We aim to expand our team to better meet a growing need to help enterprises solve complex cybersecurity challenges in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. We are actively recruiting for a number of roles which will be based in our offices in Dublin and Tipperary as well as hybrid / remote working opportunities to service our clients around the globe.”