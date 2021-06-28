Ulster Bank customers unaffected as AIB to acquire loans for €4.2bn

AIB has announced the completion of a €4.2bn commercial and corporate loan book acquisition from Ulster Bank.

The deal will see the pillar bank pay the equivalent to 97.63% of par value for the book with the loans and associated staff migrating to AIB over the next 18 months.

The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals which are likely to take a number of months. In a statement this morning Ulster Bank said its loan customers will be unaffected by the deal.

Ulster Bank Chief Executive Jane Howard said: “Today’s binding agreement represents a significant update on our phased withdrawal and although it remains subject to regulatory approvals, I am confident that we are with AIB, delivering a good solution for our performing commercial loan book customers. While we await approval, there remains no change for customers."