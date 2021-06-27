Apple seeks to extend permission for €850m Galway data centre

Originaly application was embroiled in legal battles
Apple seeks to extend permission for €850m Galway data centre

Proposed image of Apple's Data Centre in Galway.

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 11:15
Alan Healy

Apple has lodged plans to extend the planning permission for a data centre in Galway that was dogged by opposition and legal challenges.

the tech giant was first granted permission in 2016 for the €850m development but legal challenges to the development ended up in the Supreme Court.

It was reported in 2019 that Apple was putting the site up for sale.

However, the planning approval is due to expire in September.

As a result, Apple has lodged a fresh planning application to extend the permission until 2026

“It is the intention that the project will be undertaken as soon as practicable once suitable developers are identified," the planning documents states. “It is the Applicant’s intention to support the provision of the consented works by identifying interested parties to develop the project who can then proceed with the consented works within the relevant timeframes.”

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
FILE PHOTO The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has cleared the purchase of Goodbody Stockbrokers by AIB END AIB takeover of Goodbody approved
Irish Rail records surplus of €2.5m despite 64% drop in passengers Irish Rail records surplus of €2.5m despite 64% drop in passengers
Canada Goose Falls Most Since May on Hong Kong, Outlook

Canada Goose pledges to stop using fur after criticism

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices