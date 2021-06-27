Apple seeks to extend permission for €850m Galway data centre

Apple has lodged plans to extend the planning permission for a data centre in Galway that was dogged by opposition and legal challenges.
the tech giant was first granted permission in 2016 for the €850m development but legal challenges to the development ended up in the Supreme Court.
It was reported in 2019 that Apple was putting the site up for sale.
However, the planning approval is due to expire in September.
As a result, Apple has lodged a fresh planning application to extend the permission until 2026
“It is the intention that the project will be undertaken as soon as practicable once suitable developers are identified," the planning documents states. “It is the Applicant’s intention to support the provision of the consented works by identifying interested parties to develop the project who can then proceed with the consented works within the relevant timeframes.”