Indeed to sublet part of its Dublin hub in office shake-up

Indeed plans to sub-let part of one of its two offices in Dublin and consolidate most staff into a single location for now, as it shakes up its presence in Ireland.
The online recruitment firm has made space available to rent at its central Dublin home at St Stephen’s Green, an external spokesman said in an emailed response to questions. While its offices remain closed due to the pandemic, it will move staff to its other location at Capital Dock on the city’s waterfront.
Indeed said late last year it would allow most staff to work remotely at least part-time on a permanent basis after the pandemic, joining other technology firms including Twitter in allowing workers to stay away from the office. The company employed about 1,000 people in Ireland in 2019 and planned to add 600 more.
The company renewed its lease on the St Stephen’s Green building in 2020 to provide space for future long-term growth, the spokesman said. The firm plans to sublease some space in the short-term, though a high quality and well-located office environment will remain central to Indeed’s strategy, he added.
Some 4,539 square metres of space across three floors at the St Stephen’s Green building is available for sub-let, according to a listing with CBRE Inc. That would be enough space for nearly 500 workers. Potential tenants must commit to taking at least 1,500 square meters of what will be newly refurbished offices, with the price disclosed on application, according to the listing.
Bloomberg