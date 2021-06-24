Indeed to sublet part of its Dublin hub in office shake-up

Indeed plans to sub-let part of one of its two offices in Dublin and consolidate most staff into a single location for now, as it shakes up its presence in Ireland.

The online recruitment firm has made space available to rent at its central Dublin home at St Stephen’s Green, an external spokesman said in an emailed response to questions. While its offices remain closed due to the pandemic, it will move staff to its other location at Capital Dock on the city’s waterfront.