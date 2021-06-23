US payments firm to add 200 jobs in Nenagh

US online payments company Fiserv is to expand its research and development operation in Nenagh, Tipperary adding 200 jobs over the next three years.

The move is in response to the growing demand for digital payment solutions among its clients and consumers and the expansion is supported by the IDA. It will drive further development of two of the company’s products, Carat, for large enterprises and Clover which allows small and medium-sized businesses to accept payments.