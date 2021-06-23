US payments firm to add 200 jobs in Nenagh

US online payments company Fiserv is to expand its research and development operation in Nenagh, Tipperary adding 200 jobs over the next three years.
The move is in response to the growing demand for digital payment solutions among its clients and consumers and the expansion is supported by the IDA. It will drive further development of two of the company’s products, Carat, for large enterprises and Clover which allows small and medium-sized businesses to accept payments.
Fiserv has operated from the Nenagh Technology Centre since 2017. The company is currently hiring for roles including application and web development, cloud infrastructure and data science and architecture at the Nenagh location.
“This is really great news for Nenagh and the Mid-West region,” Leo Varadkar TD, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment said.
"These 200 new jobs are a welcome boost and one which the Government is very happy to support. Tipperary has the talent and skills to bring Fiserv to the next level and I wish the team the very best of luck with this expansion.”