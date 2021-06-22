Amazon may be forced to sell logistics arm in US

Company could be forced to sell its valuable logistics services division – the network of warehouses and delivery hubs that power quick delivery of online orders – under antitrust legislation proposed by  congresswoman
Amazon may be forced to sell logistics arm in US

The bill is the clearest indication yet how US politicians are gunning to rein in the market power of Amazon. File picture

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 19:02
Rebecca Kern and Spencer Soper

Amazon could be forced to sell its valuable logistics services division – the network of warehouses and delivery hubs that power quick delivery of online orders – under antitrust legislation proposed by a congresswoman from Amazon’s hometown of Seattle.

Washington Democrat Pramila Jayapal has proposed a bill with bipartisan support that would prevent Amazon from luring sellers to use its logistics services in exchange for preferential treatment on its busy web store.

Nearly 85% of Amazon’s biggest sellers use its Fulfillment by Amazon service, paying the online retailer fees for warehouse storage, packing and shipping of their products, according to a report.

Anti-competitive practices

The legislation is part of a larger push in Washington to curb what critics describe as anti-competitive practices in the tech industry. 

The US Justice Department and several state attorneys general have sued Google, while the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Facebook and is investigating Amazon. 

President Joe Biden named Lina Khan, who rose to prominence criticising Amazon’s business practices, to chair the FTC.

The bill is the clearest indication yet how US politicians are gunning to rein in the market power of Amazon.

• Bloomberg

Read More

Amazon branded ‘obscene’ after investigation finds new items marked ‘destroy’

More in this section

Technology stock Google’s advertising tech faces EU investigation over competition concerns
Former Irish Nationwide boss fined €200,000 and banned for 15 years Former Irish Nationwide boss fined €200,000 and banned for 15 years
Bank of Ireland tightens controls in UK after competition watchdog warning Bank of Ireland tightens controls in UK after competition watchdog warning
organisation: amazon
M&S George Floyd lingerie range

M&S launches ‘more inclusive’ lingerie range amid global equality conversation

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices