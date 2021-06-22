Amazon may be forced to sell logistics arm in US

Amazon could be forced to sell its valuable logistics services division – the network of warehouses and delivery hubs that power quick delivery of online orders – under antitrust legislation proposed by a congresswoman from Amazon’s hometown of Seattle.
Washington Democrat Pramila Jayapal has proposed a bill with bipartisan support that would prevent Amazon from luring sellers to use its logistics services in exchange for preferential treatment on its busy web store.
Nearly 85% of Amazon’s biggest sellers use its Fulfillment by Amazon service, paying the online retailer fees for warehouse storage, packing and shipping of their products, according to a report.
The legislation is part of a larger push in Washington to curb what critics describe as anti-competitive practices in the tech industry.
The US Justice Department and several state attorneys general have sued Google, while the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Facebook and is investigating Amazon.
President Joe Biden named Lina Khan, who rose to prominence criticising Amazon’s business practices, to chair the FTC.
The bill is the clearest indication yet how US politicians are gunning to rein in the market power of Amazon.
• Bloomberg