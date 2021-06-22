Google’s advertising tech faces EU investigation over competition concerns

Google’s advertising tech faces EU investigation over competition concerns
Probe will determine whether the tech giant has breached rules by making it harder for rivals to compete (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 18:00
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Google’s advertising technology is to be probed by EU investigators amid concerns the tech giant could be distorting competition.

The European Commission said its latest antitrust investigation will focus on whether the firm has breached competition rules by favouring its own online display advertising technology services over rivals.

Google’s use of data for advertising purposes on websites and apps will also be examined, to determine whether the company unfairly restricts competitor access to such data and reserves it for their own use.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s commission’s competition chief and executive vice president for digital, said: “Online advertising services are at the heart of how Google and publishers monetise their online services.

“Google collects data to be used for targeted advertising purposes, it sells advertising space and also acts as an online advertising intermediary.

“So Google is present at almost all levels of the supply chain for online display advertising.

“We are concerned that Google has made it harder for rival online advertising services to compete in the so-called ad tech stack.”

Other key areas within Google’s booming advertising business will also be looked at, including ads on YouTube, as well as the tech firm’s planned changes to third party cookies in the Chrome web browser, which many publishers rely on to generate income.

The move follows a number of EU probes into Google’s market dominance in recent years.

In March 2019, the EC issued a €1.49 billion fine to Google for imposing restrictive clauses in contracts with third-party websites, preventing rivals from placing their search adverts on these websites.

A Google spokesperson responded: “Thousands of European businesses use our advertising products to reach new customers and fund their websites every single day.

“They choose them because they’re competitive and effective.

“We will continue to engage constructively with the European Commission to answer their questions and demonstrate the benefits of our products to European businesses and consumers.”

Read More

Controversial Shannon gas import terminal and power station plans are revived

More in this section

Former Irish Nationwide boss fined €200,000 and banned for 15 years Former Irish Nationwide boss fined €200,000 and banned for 15 years
Bank of Ireland tightens controls in UK after competition watchdog warning Bank of Ireland tightens controls in UK after competition watchdog warning
Black Friday Amazon branded ‘obscene’ after investigation finds new items marked ‘destroy’
googleplace: uk
M&S George Floyd lingerie range

M&S launches ‘more inclusive’ lingerie range amid global equality conversation

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices