Former Irish Nationwide boss fined €200,000 and banned for 15 years

Central Bank said former chief executive Gary McCollum admitted to breaching financial services law relating to commercial lending and credit risk when he was with Irish Nationwide between the beginning of August 2004 and the end of September 2008
Former Irish Nationwide boss fined €200,000 and banned for 15 years

Irish Nationwide Building Society's former head of UK commercial lending, Gary McCollum, has been heavily fined and disqualified by the Central Bank.

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 12:25
Geoff Percival

Former Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS) executive Gary McCollum has been fined €200,000 by the Central Bank and disqualified from running a regulated financial services firm for 15 years for regulation breaches.

The Central Bank said Mr McCollum admitted to breaching financial services law relating to commercial lending and credit risk when he was with Irish Nationwide between the beginning of August 2004 and the end of September 2008.

During that time, Mr McCollum was head of commercial lending in INBS’ UK division and branch manager for its UK business, which took in branches in London and Belfast. 

Mr McCollum initially joined INBS in 1997.

The Central Bank said he admitted to participating in “significant failures” by INBS to adhere to its own policies at each stage of the commercial lending and credit risk processes. 

'High-risk lending'

This, the Central Bank said, resulted in “poor risk management, ineffective governance and high-risk lending”.

It also noted that INBS’ commercial loan book grew by 128% in value from about €3.6bn at the end of 2004 to about €8.2bn at the end of 2008. 

A significant percentage of this exponential growth was related to increased commercial lending in the UK through the branches for which Mr McCollum was responsible, the Central Bank said.

It said INBS’ UK commercial lending grew from over €2.9bn in 2005 to almost €5.2bn in 2007 and comprised over 50% of the value of INBS’ commercial loan book in that period. 

The makeup of INBS' loan portfolio left it exposed during the global downturn. 

Losses of more than €6bn

Between 2008 and 2010, INBS racked up losses of more than €6bn, largely due to the impairment of its commercial loan book, resulting in its ultimate collapse and an overall cost to the Irish taxpayer of €5.4bn.

“The context of this case is important. Over a relatively short period, and with insufficient checks and balances, INBS’ business model changed from being primarily a provider of residential mortgages to one which has been described as 'in some ways closer to that of a venture-capital financier' than that of a building society,” said Seána Cunningham, the Central Bank’s director of enforcement and anti-money laundering.

Read More

Banks engaged in a 'reign of terror' on tracker mortgages, committee to hear

More in this section

Irish automation firm to almost double in size adding 70 new jobs Irish automation firm to almost double in size adding 70 new jobs
Revolut losses double to €234m as staff costs surge Revolut losses double to €234m as staff costs surge
Kerry Group targets more acquisitions on the back of €853m US purchase Kerry Group targets more acquisitions on the back of €853m US purchase
Black Friday

Amazon branded ‘obscene’ after investigation finds new items marked ‘destroy’

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices