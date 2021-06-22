Former Irish Nationwide boss fined €200,000 and banned for 15 years

Former Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS) executive Gary McCollum has been fined €200,000 by the Central Bank and disqualified from running a regulated financial services firm for 15 years for regulation breaches.

The Central Bank said Mr McCollum admitted to breaching financial services law relating to commercial lending and credit risk when he was with Irish Nationwide between the beginning of August 2004 and the end of September 2008.

During that time, Mr McCollum was head of commercial lending in INBS’ UK division and branch manager for its UK business, which took in branches in London and Belfast.

Mr McCollum initially joined INBS in 1997.

The Central Bank said he admitted to participating in “significant failures” by INBS to adhere to its own policies at each stage of the commercial lending and credit risk processes.

'High-risk lending'

This, the Central Bank said, resulted in “poor risk management, ineffective governance and high-risk lending”.

It also noted that INBS’ commercial loan book grew by 128% in value from about €3.6bn at the end of 2004 to about €8.2bn at the end of 2008.

A significant percentage of this exponential growth was related to increased commercial lending in the UK through the branches for which Mr McCollum was responsible, the Central Bank said.

It said INBS’ UK commercial lending grew from over €2.9bn in 2005 to almost €5.2bn in 2007 and comprised over 50% of the value of INBS’ commercial loan book in that period.

The makeup of INBS' loan portfolio left it exposed during the global downturn.

Losses of more than €6bn

Between 2008 and 2010, INBS racked up losses of more than €6bn, largely due to the impairment of its commercial loan book, resulting in its ultimate collapse and an overall cost to the Irish taxpayer of €5.4bn.

“The context of this case is important. Over a relatively short period, and with insufficient checks and balances, INBS’ business model changed from being primarily a provider of residential mortgages to one which has been described as 'in some ways closer to that of a venture-capital financier' than that of a building society,” said Seána Cunningham, the Central Bank’s director of enforcement and anti-money laundering.