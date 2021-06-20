McDonald's to add 800 jobs in major Irish push

The new roles will be spread across its nationwide restaurant chain
McDonald's will boost its Irish-based workforce to more than 3,000 employees.

Sun, 20 Jun, 2021 - 17:31
Geoff Percival

Fast food restaurant giant McDonald’s is to hire an additional 800 people in Ireland this year, taking its total workforce here to more than 3,000 employees.

The company said the new roles will be spread across its nationwide restaurant chain including in counties Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

The roles are being driven in anticipation of crew capacity in restaurants increasing in the coming months, in line with the easing of Government restrictions and public health guidelines.

“There is no doubt the pandemic has had a huge impact on many people’s employment opportunities and threatened the future of high streets up and down the country,” said Paul Pomroy, chief executive of McDonald’s in the UK and Ireland.

Our 95 restaurants are run by 22 local franchisees which means we have a personal stake in every one of our communities. 

"It’s a big responsibility, and the moves we’ve announced reflect our commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the local communities and economies we serve,” he said.

Enterprise Minister and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the jobs announcement is “a welcome boost” to the economy.

“As Ireland continues on the path to a full reopening, it is extremely positive news to see companies such as McDonald’s planning for expansion and growing its workforce,” said Mr Varadkar.

"McDonald's has been a leading employer and economic contributor to Ireland since the 1970s and [this] job announcement is a further example of its positive impact in Ireland," said Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy.

"As an employer, McDonald's provides its staff with significant growth and development opportunities at all levels of its business. McDonald's commitment to Ireland and the Irish market is as strong as ever and will continue to grow in the years ahead.” 

