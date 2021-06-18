Dornan Group appoints new MD as it gears up for more growth

Specialist construction firm Dornan Group has named Micheál O’Connor as managing director as part of its plans for further expansion.

Mr O'Connor joined Dornan Group as deputy MD in March 2020. He was previously vice president and general manager for Ireland and Northern Europe with Jacobs. A chartered quantity surveyor and past president of the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland, he brings almost 30 years’ experience in the construction industry to the role.

With projects in Ireland, UK and Europe, Dornan Group reported a record turnover of €486m in 2020 – up from €332m in 2019. As the company eyes further expansion, a number of strategic hires have been made in the last year with more recruitment on the cards over the next 18 months.

Dornan Group directly employs more than 1,300 people across its various offices and projects in Ireland, UK, and Europe, and employs a further 2,500 through its supply chain in these regions. The company has almost doubled its headcount in the past five years due to its growth in engineering, modern methods of construction and commissioning.

Micheál O'Connor has spent the past 14 months working closely with Dornan Group's senior leadership team of Brian Acheson (CEO), Paul Flynn (group operations director) and David Myers (group commercial director) as well as Oliver Lonergan, outgoing managing director, who will remain with the business as a director for the next three years.

Brian Acheson, CEO of Dornan Group, said: “Micheál has already proven himself as a driven and dedicated leader. His extensive experience in project delivery, coupled with his strategic focus on innovation, technology, sustainability and inclusion will help to set us up for continued success.

“While the last year has had its challenges, we recorded our strongest turnover in the history of the company in 2020. I look forward to working closely with Micheál as we build on this success. I also want to thank Oliver for his significant contribution to the business over the past 18 years.

“During this time the business has grown to a €480m business; expanding into new sectors and European regions – and Oliver has led the charge for that growth.”

Mr O’Connor added: “Dornan Group is an innovative, progressive company and I am taking on this new role at an exciting time. It’s been an interesting year, and although restrictions meant I was unable to meet many of the team face-to-face at first, technology enabled a seamless transition.”