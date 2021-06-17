Rate hike jitters hit US stock markets

US stocks turned mostly lower for a third day amid nervousness about an acceleration in future US interest-rate increases
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell downplayed the risk of any immediate rate increase.

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 18:57
Kamaron Leach and Vildana Hajric

US stocks turned mostly lower for a third day amid nervousness about an acceleration in future US interest-rate increases.

The energy and materials sectors pushed the S&P 500 Index into the red. 

Technology shares had rallied earlier, with the Nasdaq 100 rising more than 1%, as investors rotated back to growth-oriented stocks.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose for a fifth day, the longest winning streak since March 2020.

Yields on longer maturity Treasuries retreated after spiking on Wednesday.

”Bottom line, yesterday’s more hawkish than expected Fed decision isn’t a bearish game changer,” wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter. 

“But, it does limit the path to sustainably higher prices in stocks, and leaves this market now more vulnerable to additional negative headlines causing a pullback.” 

Risks of inflation

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the risks of inflation and said on Wednesday that policymakers had begun a discussion about scaling back bond purchases. 

Policy makers’ dot plot showed they anticipate two rate increases by the end of 2023, a faster-than-expected pace of tightening. 

This marked a turning point in the Fed’s communication to global markets, which had so far been ultra-dovish. 

While Mr Powell downplayed the risk of any immediate rate increase, some investors interpreted his comments as preparing markets for a hawkish tilt and an eventual tapering. 

His remarks followed the Fed’s latest projections, which included upward revisions to its outlook for inflation and interest rates. 

“2023 is a long way off and I think we’ve already started to see markets stabilise,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. 

• Bloomberg

