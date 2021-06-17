CureVac shares plunge by €7bn as data show vaccine hopeful falls short

CureVac lost almost half its value after a preliminary analysis of a large study found its Covid-19 vaccine fell short of the high efficacy bar set by other messenger RNA shots.

The shares plunged more than 44% in Frankfurt trade, wiping out almost €7bn in market value, after the company said the vaccine was only 47% effective in an early trial analysis.

The shares also trade on the Nasdaq.

The findings throw the future of the vaccine into question as wealthy nations around the world move swiftly to inoculate their populations with shots already available.

Variants muddled research

The spread of virus variants muddied CureVac’s research, but other vaccines have shown they offer protection against those as well.

“This could cast doubt on the competitiveness of its mRNA platform,” said Eun Yang, an analyst at Jefferies. He called the results “quite disappointing” and cut his price target for the company.

The study data was released after the US close on Wednesday night. The plunge on Thursday was to below the price of the company’s initial public offering last August.

The interim analysis of data from about 40,000 volunteers included 134 Covid cases, the German company said. CureVac declined to say how many who got the shot got sick or how many received a placebo.

In April, Elon Musk tweeted about CureVac, which Tesla has partnered with on a vaccine printer, saying it “sounds like they’re a few months away from regulatory approval”. He had added that “a tidal wave of vaccine is coming this summer”. He later deleted the tweet.

Like the shots from Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNtech alliance, CureVac’s vaccine relies on mRNA, enlisting the body’s own cells as vaccine factories. Unproven until last year, the technology has now catapulted to the forefront of the global fight against Covid.

CureVac’s shot, though, is subtly different from its competitors because it uses an unmodified form of mRNA. The company was also testing a lower dose of mRNA compared with Moderna’s and Pfizer’s.

Crossroads in the Covid fight

The data comes as the world is at something of a crossroads in the Covid fight, with global infections falling even as outbreaks in places with less access to vaccines serve as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

The wealthiest countries have taken an outsize share of the more than 2.4bn shots administered so far. CureVac’s product doesn’t require deep freezing, meaning it could be a boost in the developing world.

Partly owned by the German government, CureVac has forged partnerships with Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, and the UK government aimed at speeding production of its shot and future versions that will target mutated strains.

