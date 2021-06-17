Ryanair sues UK over travel rules, while claiming Irish people are being 'wrongfully locked up' by Covid certs delay

Ryanair has urged the Irish Government to allow fully vaccinated people to travel abroad immediately, while also launching legal action against the British government over it prolonging its own Covid restrictions and heightening the prospect of another lost summer for the aviation industry.

While Ireland has signed up to the EU’s digital Covid pass – which shows that people have been fully vaccinated – the Government is only set to implement it from July 19. Ryanair has said those who are already vaccinated should be immediately granted their Covid certs and allowed to travel without delay.