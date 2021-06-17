Ryanair sues UK over travel rules, while claiming Irish people are being 'wrongfully locked up' by Covid certs delay

Ryanair has urged the Irish Government to allow fully vaccinated people to travel abroad immediately, while also launching legal action against the British government over it prolonging its own Covid restrictions and heightening the prospect of another lost summer for the aviation industry.
While Ireland has signed up to the EU’s digital Covid pass – which shows that people have been fully vaccinated – the Government is only set to implement it from July 19. Ryanair has said those who are already vaccinated should be immediately granted their Covid certs and allowed to travel without delay.
The airline said more than one million fully-vaccinated Irish citizens are being “wrongfully locked up” here by not being given their Covid certs.
“All of Ireland’s vulnerable groups are fully vaccinated and over 60% of adults have received a first dose vaccine, yet Ireland continues to impose the strictest travel lockdown in Europe,” a Ryanair spokesperson said.
A total of 16 EU countries – including Spain, Poland, Germany, Austria, and Croatia – have started issuing Covid certs to vaccinated citizens. Ryanair said Ireland’s slower roll-out is preventing the aviation and tourism sectors from recovering.
Meanwhile, Ryanair has launched a legal challenge against Britain over its "traffic light" system for international travel, hoping to force a relaxation of the country’s strict rules.
The airline has teamed up with Stansted Airport owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and the pair have filed legal papers at England's High Court to seek clarity over the transparency of the system.
Britain allowed vacations again from May after months of lockdown but discourages travel to popular holiday destinations such as Spain, France, Greece and the US, classifying them as "amber" under its traffic light system. This means travellers must quarantine for 10 days on their return and take multiple Covid tests. Only a handful of places are classified as green, and none in the EU.
However, Britain has indicated a possible relaxation. It could follow the EU’s move and allow fully vaccinated tourists to avoid testing and quarantine from next month.