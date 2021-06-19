Johnson & Johnson, caring for health for more than 130 years

The people of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities, and forward progress.

Founded in 1886, they have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life for more than 130 years. Today, Johnson & Johnson is one of the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare companies. Every day, more than 130,000 employees across the world are blending heart, science, and ingenuity to meet the company’s purpose to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Operating in Ireland since 1935, Johnson & Johnson is one of Ireland’s leading employers, with a workforce of more than 5,000 highly skilled and motivated people across 10 locations, spanning five counties. J&J’s operations in Ireland touch all aspects of human health, from consumer health products to pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and vision.

Healthcare is changing rapidly. Innovations in science, digital technology, and new ways of thinking are improving how people are cared for around the globe, and J&J is at the forefront. The company has invested more than €2BN to expand these capabilities across its Irish sites since 2012.

Johnson & Johnson’s advanced manufacturing technologies in Cork have received global recognition, with the DePuy Ireland and Janssen Sciences sites named as members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network.

Johnson & Johnson in Cork

J&J is one of the largest life sciences investors and employers in the region, and right in the heart of Cork’s life sciences hub. The company’s operations in Cork are at the cutting-edge of delivering healthcare solutions and play an important part in J&J’s global manufacturing network.

Three of J&J’s four main manufacturing facilities in Ireland can be found in Cork: Janssen Sciences and DePuy Ireland in Ringaskiddy, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, based in Little Island. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, one of the world’s largest contact lens manufacturing facilities, is based in Limerick.

The DePuy Ireland and Janssen Sciences sites in Cork are the only Irish sites to be recognised in this prestigious list of advanced manufacturers that are showing leadership in applying the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to drive operational and environmental impact.

Colm Hynes, Site Lead at DePuy Ireland, said: “Lighthouses apply 4IR technologies, such as artificial intelligence, 3D-printing, and Big Data analytics to maximise efficiency and competitiveness at scale, transform business models, and drive economic growth.

“They do this while augmenting the workforce, protecting the environment, and contributing to a learning journey for all-sized manufacturers across all geographies and industries. DePuy Ireland was awarded the Global Lighthouse designation in 2018 for our use of (IoT) technology, and our colleagues in Janssen Sciences joined the prestigious network in 2020.”

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is an agenda driven by the employees at Johnson & Johnson and its member companies Janssen and Depuy Synthes.

Global R&D and innovation leaders

J&J has a significant research, development and innovation (RDI) presence in Ireland. The company is a major investor in both internal and external RDI, building out its capabilities throughout medical device and pharmaceutical sites in Ireland.

This focus on RDI in Ireland was recognised last year when Galway-based Johnson & Johnson company Cerenovus, was awarded the Johnson Medal, the longest-running and most prestigious research and development award at J&J, for their work in developing an innovative stent retriever that allows physicians to capture and remove life-threatening blood clots from the brain.

The Janssen Sciences facility in Cork is a Global Centre of Excellence for Clinical Drug Substance and Drug Product Release and Stability Management. Most recently development of J&J’s first lung cancer treatment, was completed in Cork.

Gary Hartnett, Site Lead at Janssen Sciences Ireland, said: “The strength of our people has been paramount to J&J’s success in Cork and Ireland. Innovation through collaboration is part of our organisation’s DNA, and it is that commitment to exploration and discovery that drives us to solve some of the world’s most complex healthcare challenges”.

Innovation at DePuy Ireland advances design, discovery, and delivery of orthopaedic products for the global supply chain.

Since launching a decade ago, the DePuy Ireland Innovation Centre has accelerated innovative technologies and over 20 new product introductions for the company’s orthopaedic portfolio, driven by a diverse technical team.

Colm Hynes, Site Lead at DePuy Ireland, said: “We have embraced and embedded modern technologies within our operations, and that has enabled us to be agile in our processes so that we can adapt to the ever-changing needs of our patients.”

Mike Flannery, Director of New Products & Process Development (PPD) for DePuy Ireland and current Chair of the IBEC MedTech Advanced Manufacturing Working Group, said: “At J&J, we understand that we have a key role to play in driving tangible changes in the manufacturing industry through the innovative use of technology and embedding fundamentals of operational excellence. At DePuy Ireland, we use digital systems and technology to connect our processes, enabling real-time interaction between machines within our manufacturing facility and allowing for enhanced customisation and flexibility.”

Partnering externally

J&J also looks outside the company to support innovation and is dedicated to helping external entrepreneurs create healthcare solutions that improve peoples’ lives.

The company has developed innovation centres around the world, enabling innovators to access a diverse range of experts and ideas to accelerate their innovations. Through JLABS, J&J helps to incubate companies, offering them mentorship and infrastructure.

Companies seeking funding can also receive investment through JJDC, which is the strategic venture capital arm.

RDI, according to Michael Gilvarry, MD of Cerenovus and sponsor of the Johnson & Johnson Campus Ireland RDI taskforce, is a core pillar of J&J’s strategy in Ireland.

“We are focussed on maximising our R&D footprint and building our cross-sector R&D collaborations. Ireland has one of the most productive and established life sciences sectors, it is a crucial pillar in the Irish economy. However, if the industry is to maximise economic value and jobs, it needs strong R&D investment and a skilled workforce.

“We very much welcome the setting up of the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and are actively engaging with the department to support our shared ambition that Ireland become an “Innovation Island”.

Inside the J&J companies' Irish sites

Janssen Sciences Ireland was the first pharma manufacturer in Ireland to gain the Business Working Responsibly Mark in 2016.

Janssen Ringaskiddy

Biologics manufacturing and R&D in Cork

Name: Janssen Sciences Ireland UC

Janssen Sciences Ireland UC Location: Ringaskiddy, Co Cork

Ringaskiddy, Co Cork Established: Johnson & Johnson established the Janssen site in 2005, located on a 100-acre site with an initial investment of €400m.

Johnson & Johnson established the Janssen site in 2005, located on a 100-acre site with an initial investment of €400m. Employees: 720 highly-skilled employees

720 highly-skilled employees Site Lead: Gary Hartnett

Gary Hartnett Product Portfolio: Innovative biomedicines for the treatment of cancer and immune related diseases. Five commercial products are currently manufactured on site, with a range of other products currently in development and undergoing clinical trials. The portfolio also includes a range of virology products for the treatment of HIV / AIDS.

Gary Hartnett, site lead at Janssen Sciences Ireland.

Key Facts:

Janssen Sciences Ireland is a Global Centre of Excellence for Clinical Drug Substance and Drug Product Release and Stability Management.

Janssen’s manufacturing and operational excellence has been recognised through the receipt of ‘Industry 4.0 Light-house’ designation by the World Economic Forum in 2020.

With a significant focus on sustainability, Janssen Cork was the first pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Ireland to receive the Business Working Responsibly Mark in 2016.

A large wind turbine demonstrates the site’s commitment to renewable energy. It’s also a protected habitat for the Irish Arctic Hare and has an apiary on site since 2019.

Recently, Janssen Sciences Ireland’s newest manufacturing suite achieved LEED™ silver certification, the most widely-used green building rating system in the world.

A recent site expansion to increase manufacturing capacity was recognized by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering in 2021 with a “Facility of the Year Award” for Project Execution.





The Janssen site in Little Island has its 40th anniversary in 2021.

Janssen Little Island

Pharmaceutical manufacturing in Cork

Name: Janssen

Janssen Location: Little Island

Little Island Established: Located on a 14-acre site and manufacturing in Cork since 1981 with its 40th anniversary being celebrated later this year. The Cork manufacturing plant is one of four sites that make up the small molecule cluster organisation.

Located on a 14-acre site and manufacturing in Cork since 1981 with its 40th anniversary being celebrated later this year. The Cork manufacturing plant is one of four sites that make up the small molecule cluster organisation. Employees: 260 highly- skilled employees. In addition, the site supports J&J supply chain global employees.

260 highly- skilled employees. In addition, the site supports J&J supply chain global employees. Site lead: Andrew Flynn

Andrew Flynn Product portfolio: Janssen Pharmaceuticals Sciences UC is manufacturing bulk active pharmaceutical ingredients in Little Island that are sold throughout the world to other Janssen and third party companies where they are further processed into tablets, creams or injectable dosage forms.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Sciences UC is manufacturing bulk active pharmaceutical ingredients in Little Island that are sold throughout the world to other Janssen and third party companies where they are further processed into tablets, creams or injectable dosage forms. Central Nervous System (CNS) products for treatment of psychosis, virology products for treatment of HIV / AIDS and internal products for the treatment of fungal infections, diarrhoea and nausea.

Andrew Flynn, site lead, Janssen.

Key facts

The site is a large-scale sterile active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility.

Reflecting J&J’s commitment to environmental health, and health and safety of its employees and the community, the site has achieved the following international standards and commitments:

ISO 45001: 2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (2020)

ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems

ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management Systems

ISO 50001:2018 Energy Management Systems Signed up for the Business in the Community Low-Carbon Pledge

Sustainability: Wallingstown Castle Biodiversity project, partnering with the community in Little Island, is implementing a biodiversity project which forms the foundation of the vast array of ecosystem services that contribute to human wellbeing.





The DePuy Ireland site was awarded the prestigious Global Lighthouse designation in 2018 for its use of IoT technology.

DePuy Ireland

Orthopaedic and joint replacement products manufacturing in Cork

Name: DePuy Ireland

DePuy Ireland Location: Ringaskiddy

Ringaskiddy Established: Founded in 1997, DePuy Ireland is the primary manufacturing site for Johnson & Johnson’s joint reconstruction products portfolio.

Founded in 1997, DePuy Ireland is the primary manufacturing site for Johnson & Johnson’s joint reconstruction products portfolio. Employees: 1,500 jobs in manufacturing, engineering, R&D, and supply chain roles.

1,500 jobs in manufacturing, engineering, R&D, and supply chain roles. Site Lead: Colm Hynes

Colm Hynes Product Portfolio: The site produces brands such as Attune, Sigma, Pinnacle, Corail, and Global Unite for the North American, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin American markets.

Colm Hynes, site lead at DePuy Ireland.

Key Facts

DePuy’s manufacturing and operational excellence has been recognised with:

Shingo Prize for Operational Excellence 2015;

Industry 4.0 Lighthouse, World Economic Forum 2018;

Manufacturer of the Year and Smart Factory of the Year, National Manufacturing and Supply Chain Awards 2019.

The site delivers innovative end-to-end supply chain solutions, featuring excellence in quality and safety compliance, supply chain data intelligence, advanced material science and tech innovation.

Features of the Cork plant include:

Supply Chain Innovation: Big data analysis enabling high visibility and agility on customer service;

Technology Leadership: 3D printing centre of excellence, automated integrated machining, and automated HA implant surface coating line;

Engineering Programmes: Engineering Excellence, Stem Academy, Graduate Programme, and Apprenticeship Real Life Learning.





Participants at the STEM South West 2019 showcase event in the Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork. Picture: Darragh Kane





Sustainability strategy good for company and planet

When a company has the formidable goal of helping make the places where we live and work healthier, every effort counts. Johnson & Johnson has no shortage of programs, initiatives and partnerships aimed at helping protect our planet.

As the world’s largest most broadly-based health care company, J&J understands that human health and environmental health are fundamentally linked. Put simply, healthy people need a healthy planet.

J&J began setting public climate goals 20 years ago and the company’s new climate commitments are their boldest and most ambitious yet.

Building on a strong history of climate action, by 2030 J&J aims to achieve carbon neutrality through its operations. To help meet this goal, they are aggressively accelerating their target for 100% renewable electricity throughout global operations by 2025. J&J is also committing to work with suppliers to cut upstream carbon footprint by 20% by 2030.

This work will deliver almost 2.5 times the carbon footprint reduction compared to its own operations The people of Johnson & Johnson in Ireland are committed to supporting the company’s climate action goals. In the last decade they have invested more than €60 million in over 80 carbon footprint reduction projects throughout Ireland.

Recently, the Janssen Sciences Ireland site in Cork achieved LEED silver certification. LEED green building features at this site include: charging stations for up to 22 electric cars, covered bicycle parking, open space for protecting natural vegetation, adjustable sun-shades on each building level that reduce solar glare, heat gain within the building and an onsite wind turbine which provides renewable electricity for approximately 50% of the site’s electricity usage each year. This is just one of the four wind turbines at Irish sites which support onsite renewable energy generation efforts.

J&J’s sustainability goals are reflected in the environmental strategy at DePuy Ireland. ISO50001 certified since 2012, the site sources electrical power from green energy sources and onsite wind turbines.

Building renewable energy sources like solar arrays and wind turbines on its sites is a tremendous source of pride for J&J employees. But the Company also realise that buying renewable electricity can help accelerate progress.

J&J in Ireland will soon be announcing a significant commitment through a renewable energy power purchase agreement which will take the company one step closer to sourcing 100% of electricity needs globally from renewable energy by 2025.

Johnson & Johnson family of companies in Ireland