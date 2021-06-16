GM plans to spend €29bn on more than 30 electric vehicles  

General Motors is raising the stakes in the electric vehicle race, boosting its investment in future technology for a second time in eight months, with plans to spend $35bn (€29bn) on more than 30 plug-in vehicles by 2025 and a total of four battery plants.

The carmaker said the stepped-up investment reflects stronger-than-expected financial results for the year. Higher revenue and earnings growth from its GM Financial lending unit will lift first-half adjusted earnings before interest and taxes from an earlier estimate of $5.5bn to as much as $9.5bn.