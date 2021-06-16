GM plans to spend €29bn on more than 30 electric vehicles  

Carmaker stepping up investment in new technology to meet rising consumer demand for electric vehicles
General Motors also plans to build four battery plants. File picture: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 17:45
David Welch

General Motors is raising the stakes in the electric vehicle race, boosting its investment in future technology for a second time in eight months, with plans to spend $35bn (€29bn) on more than 30 plug-in vehicles by 2025 and a total of four battery plants.

The carmaker said the stepped-up investment reflects stronger-than-expected financial results for the year. Higher revenue and earnings growth from its GM Financial lending unit will lift first-half adjusted earnings before interest and taxes from an earlier estimate of $5.5bn to as much as $9.5bn. 

With more cash coming in and with consumer demand for electric vehicles rising – even for lower-priced, slower-selling models like the battery-powered Chevrolet Bolt – the carmaker is upping its ante on next-generation technology bets. The company said it will expand on its plans for 30 electric vehicles globally by 2025 but wouldn’t put a number on exactly how many more just yet.

GM had initially planned to spend $20bn by 2025 and raised that to $27bn in November. The company has announced it will build two battery plants, one in Tennessee and another in northeastern Ohio near the Lordstown assembly factory it closed and sold to troubled start-up Lordstown Motors. The carmaker will now add two more plants beyond that but didn’t disclose locations.

• Bloomberg

