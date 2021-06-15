H&M sales surge as stores reopen  

Sales at H&M – the world's second largest fashion retailer – jumped from March to May compared to a year earlier as pandemic restrictions eased in many markets and online demand stayed strong, but revenue was still well below 2019 levels.

Separately, UK-based online clothes seller Boohoo – which this year bought the Dorothy Perkins, Burton, and Evans brands for online only after the collapse of the Topshop-Arcadia group – posted a 32% rise in sales in its latest quarter, benefiting despite the easing of lockdown restrictions on its rival physical stores, like H&M.

H&M said sales were up 62% year on year in the period, or 75% measured in local currencies, to 46.5 billion Swedish crowns (€4.6bn).

Compared with two years earlier, sales were still down 19% as stores stayed closed for most of the quarter in Germany and France, and as footfall was slow in many stores that were open.

"As more people are vaccinated a number of markets have gradually allowed stores to reopen and the H&M group's strong recovery continues," the company said.

Online sales have continued to develop very well, even as the stores have opened. This shows that customers appreciate the collections and being able to shop via their preferred channel."

In the same quarter a year earlier, about 4,000 of the Swedish group's 5,000 stores temporarily closed.

Zara, Next reported recovering sales

Market leader Inditex, the owner of Zara, and smaller rival Next, have also reported recovering sales on the back of easing restrictions.

Analysts at JP Morgan said H&M's quarterly sales matched local currency expectations but said the early June reading indicated a slower recent recovery pace for H&M than for Inditex, which is less exposed to Germany.

Inditex said last week that sales in May and early June were higher than two years earlier, as it reported forecast-beating February-April profits.

RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain, who has an 'outperform' rating on H&M's shares, predicted H&M's profits would recover faster than the overall market from the second half of the year.

Negative publicity

Boohoo, meanwhile, also weathered negative publicity over its supply chain failings, to report increased sales.

Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products aimed at 16- to 40-year olds, said revenue rose 32% to £486.1m in the three months to May 31 compared to the same period last year.

Shares in the group were down 0.5% at 0724 GMT, extending year-on-year losses to 12% and giving the group a market capitalisation of £4.1bn.

In September, Boohoo accepted all the recommendations of an independent review that found major failings in its supply chain in England after newspaper allegations about working conditions and low pay in factories in the Leicester area.

The group pledged to fix the problems with its 'Agenda for Change' programme and in March revealed a major consolidation in its list of British suppliers.

Boohoo reported on the programme on Tuesday, saying it had made "excellent progress". It said it was on track to publish a global supplier list in September and continued to review its manufacturing supplier base.

Some shareholder advisory groups remain dissatisfied.

Concerns over governance

Glass Lewis has recommended investors vote against the reappointment to the board of Boohoo co-founder Carol Kane at Friday's annual general meeting, amid concerns over governance and high pay. It has also recommended investors vote against Boohoo's remuneration report.

In January, Boohoo purchased the Debenhams brand out of administration for £55m and in February bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for £25.2m.

Boohoo said the former Arcadia brands had been successfully integrated into its multi-brand business, adding that a new Debenhams online department store had been launched.

Boohoo maintained its guidance for full-year 2021-2022 revenue growth of about 25%, with an overall core earnings (EBITDA) margin of 9.5%-10%.