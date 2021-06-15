Cork hotel reports strong bookings following June re-opening

'Things have picked up right where they left off with bookings and food reservations strong'
The Dean at Horgan's Quay in Cork. The hotel has seen strong bookings and food reservations since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted this month. Photo: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 10:34
Alan Healy

The Dean Hotel in Cork said bookings have been strong since restrictions on the sector were lifted this month.

One of Cork's newest hotels located in the city's rapidly developing North Docks, The Dean, opened for a brief period in November to strong bookings for both rooms and its restaurants before Level 5 restrictions were introduced on Christmas Eve.

"In November 2020, we opened The Dean Cork, a really exciting property in the heart of the Cork city, and the response was amazing," Bryan Davern who is Head of Hotels for the Press Up Hospitality Group. 

"While we were forced to shut in mid-December due to restrictions, it gave us a real sense of what to expect with a full opening schedule. Things have picked up right where they left off with bookings and food reservations strong with tourist and locals alike."

The 114-bed hotel overlooks Kent Railway station and its distinctive black cladding has made it one of the most significant additions to the Cork skyline in recent years.

Press Up this week also announced the opening of three outlets of its Power Gym chain. Power’s first three sites in The Mayson on North Wall Quay in Dublin, The Dean Dublin and The Dean Cork are the first to open with more locations to be announced in the coming months. Press Up said Power Gym aims to create 92 jobs over the next 12 months.

Press Up is a collection of hotels, bars, restaurants, cinemas, venues and fitness clubs across the country. The group now includes more than 35 venues and has recently expanded into the UK with two new locations.

hotelstourismmunster businessplace: cork
