Ballymaloe Foods secures distribution deal in Canada

Flagship Ballymaloe Original Relish and seven other prodcuts will be available in small chain stores and independent food outlets
Mother and daughter, Yasmin and Maxine Hyde whose company Ballymaloe Foods has secured a new distribution partnership in Canada. Picture: Clare Keogh

Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 09:00
Alan Healy

Cork firm Ballymaloe Foods has secured a new distribution partner that will see its range of products sold in Canada for the first time.

The new partnership is with CBF Imports and is the first such distribution deal in the country. It means seven of Ballymaloe's products including the flagship Ballymaloe Original Relish, will be available in small chain stores and independent food outlets across Canada.

Ballymaloe Foods' entry into the Canadian market comes a year after their arrival in Australia with a listing in Coles Supermarket. Its products are now stocked in more than 10 countries worldwide including Germany, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

It is hoped the new distribution deal will tap into the millions of Canadians of Irish descent and the tens of thousands of residents who are Irish-born.

Maxine Hyde, the General Manager of Ballymaloe Foods says with Canada being a hub for Irish ex-pats it was the perfect market to bring their products to. “Increasingly we get messages from people asking if our products are available in Canada and with this partnership, we are excited that we can finally tell people yes."

"Many Irish people have travelled far and wide with a jar of Ballymaloe Original Relish in their suitcases and without this love for our brand, expanding into export markets wouldn’t be possible, so thank you to all our customers.” 

Last year Ballymaloe Foods announced that Ballymaloe Relish would be available to purchase in 120 Coles stores across Australia.

