Bord Bia: Irish firms face higher costs selling into Brexit Britain, but upbeat nonetheless

Many firms took the direct route to continental Europe, while bigger companies looked to Asia, to diversify.
A Bord Bia survey showed the British market remains highly significant. 

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 00:05
Eamon Quinn

Many Irish food and drink firms are facing higher costs selling across the Irish Sea into Brexit Britain, but are upbeat about their prospects nonetheless, according to Government agency Bord Bia.

Its survey of 111 firms covering a large chunk of the industry's exporting companies underlines that overall food and drink exports fell only slightly to €13bn last year despite Brexit, and that "having overcome the challenges of 2020, much of the sector feels now more prepared and confident for the period ahead".

Many firms took the direct route to continental Europe, while bigger companies looked to Asia, to diversify. A key part of the Government's strategy since the 2016 Brexit referendum was to encourage firms to look beyond Britain. However, the Bord Bia survey showed the British market remains highly significant. 

It found "the trading environment with the UK and the implications of Brexit" meant almost half of all firms posted a decline in the value of their sales since 2016 and "a stark 90% of the Irish businesses exporting to Britain report an increase in the costs". 

"This year’s 'Readiness Radar' provides us with excellent up to date insight into the biggest risks facing the industry and will allow us to continue to tailor our supports for the sector,” said chief executive Tara McCarthy.

