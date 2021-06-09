Bord Bia: Irish firms face higher costs selling into Brexit Britain, but upbeat nonetheless

Many Irish food and drink firms are facing higher costs selling across the Irish Sea into Brexit Britain, but are upbeat about their prospects nonetheless, according to Government agency Bord Bia.

Its survey of 111 firms covering a large chunk of the industry's exporting companies underlines that overall food and drink exports fell only slightly to €13bn last year despite Brexit, and that "having overcome the challenges of 2020, much of the sector feels now more prepared and confident for the period ahead".