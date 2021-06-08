Aviva targeted for savings by the same activist shareholder that put squeeze on CRH  

Shares in Aviva rose after activist shareholder Cevian revealed it had built a stake of 5%, saying it is pressing the British-Irish insurance giant for cost savings to enable more payouts to shareholders.

Stockholm-based Cevian is Europe's largest shareholder-activist firm which targets large companies it believes could do much better and get them to return more to shareholders.

It is best known here for the squeeze it put on CRH management when it bought a stake of 3% almost 18 months ago in the building materials giant.

Cevian had also previously built a 15% stake in RSA, the insurer which has recently been sold.

In the case of Aviva, Cevian wants the insurer to give shareholders back £5bn (€5.8bn) in capital as early as 2022, helping to pile on pressure on the insurer's chief executive Amanda Blanc.

Aviva employs almost 1,000 people in the Republic.

The demands on behalf of shareholders will also likely be closely watched here after opposition politicians have targeted insurers over the costs of car insurance premiums and homes content insurance during the pandemic.

Aviva shares rose almost 3% during Tuesday's session to value the insurer at £16.6bn (€19.3bn).

Like many general insurance firms, Aviva shares have performed well during the Covid pandemic.

Its shares are up 42% from early June last year, with most of those gains achieved since the start of this year on signs that economic recovery in its main markets of Britain, Ireland, and Canada will roar back.

Aviva has already pulled back from continental Europe to focus its main operations and chief executive Blanc has raised £7.5bn (€8.7bn) since her appointment last summer from disposals.

It has said it planned to return unspecified amount to shareholders.

"Aviva has been poorly managed for many years, and its high-quality core businesses have been held back by high costs and a series of bad strategic decisions," Christer Gardell, co-founder of Cevian, said.

Cevian also said it saw scope for further cost-cutting, totalling at least £500m (€580m) by 2023. Aviva outlined a strategy last year including £300m (€348m) in cost cuts by 2022.

"Aviva has made significant strategic progress over the past 11 months and we remain sharply focused on further improving our performance," an Aviva spokesperson said.