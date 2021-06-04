Staff engagement key for return to work policies, advises lawyer

Engaging staff in creating policies for a return to the workplace and data protection are some of the legal questions employers really need to consider.

Michael Murphy, a partner with newly rebranded law firm Holmes (previously Holmes O'Malley Sexton LLP), is currently advising a number of leading companies on the legal questions raised by the way the world of work has changed in the past year. The gradual return to the office will need far greater consideration than the hurried exodus imposed by Covid.

“The advice we are giving to our clients now is that while there was a lot of forgiveness around the urgent actions and decisions at the start of the pandemic, there is a lot less leeway around getting it wrong for the return to work,” said Michael Murphy.

“There has been an anthropological shift in the workplace. There are questions employers must ask themselves. Does everyone have to go back at once? Are you looking at the hybrid model? How do you manage that model from a legal and a data security perspective?”

Of course, companies must firstly follow Government advice on health and safety. Then employers must review their corporate governance to see if they are robust enough to cope with the new challenges, particularly in regards to hybrid work models and data protection.

Meanwhile, this policy review must also take place against the backdrop of the need to retain staff and attract new talent in an increasingly global marketplace. This is also why the partners at Holmes are advising clients to ensure staff are empowered and engaged in developing the new policies.

“I am currently working from my home in Clonakilty,” said Michael Murphy. “Right now, nobody really wants to be told that they have to come back to the office full-time. Communication with staff is very important. It has to be a discussion rather than forcing people back into the office.

“In September, once most people will have had their vaccinations, companies will be looking at this more intensely. Employers have to plan now, but must also realise that the plan has to be an evolving one. No policy is set in stone, you must engage everyone in the consultation.”

People have different challenges. Some people are balancing work and access to childcare, others will have ongoing concerns around their health.

The employer must balance the scale between some people's need for social connection, their wish to return to the office. There may be a mental health risk linked to isolation.

Employers are facing many issues around people's individual situations, and any new policies and corporate governance must be robust enough to deal with a new series of challenges.

Data security policies have been severely tested by the exodus from office to home. Working from home has meant that many employees effectively now take home sensitive data that once stayed safely within the walls of the office.

“There are questions around the devices people use,” sad Michael Murphy. “You need a data security policy that reflects the different risks of home and office. Employees have different distractions at home and in the office.

“Hackers tend to prey on overworked employees, and they get them to click on links they shouldn't touch. If that person's data is breached, you have to look at how you can better protect that person and their personal information.”

Mr Murphy suggests companies should maintain a 'near miss register' and bring staff into the policies around data security. Employers should conduct their own random phishing tests. Send out a random email, see who is inclined to click on it.

“You must then talk to that worker about the risks. You must talk to staff about the mistakes that occur. You must also build your insurance policy for those risks.

“With data protection, it is important that the entire board room is involved. The policy is not just for the CTO, it's for the CEO, the CIO and the CFO too.”

As well as having anti-virus software and cloud protection on all devices, the employer must build the insurance policy around the risks with data security.

“There are also questions around printing,” said Mr Murphy. “In the office, some people prefer to print everything out, which they find easier to read. What are they now doing at home?

“Did they previously bring documents home? Did they shred these papers? What are they doing with these documents now? All angles must be reviewed.”

Holmes is a law firm that brings a lot of experience to these questions. Previously Holmes O'Malley Sexton LLP, the firm has grown and evolved over its 50-year heritage. It now has a team of 140 people with offices in Dublin, Limerick, Cork and London.

The rebrand to Holmes marks an added focus on its specialised services to corporate, insurance and public sector clients.

Harry Fehily, managing partner with Holmes, said: “Our firm doesn’t resist change, we embrace it. The launch of Holmes reflects how we adapt to the needs of our clients, providing a more tailored and specialist level of service.

“The driver for change has been our increasingly strong corporate client base, advising clients within the financial services, insurance, construction, pharma and technology sectors.

“Our public sector portfolio has also greatly increased with large universities and city councils among our clients. We are very much focused on continued business growth from these markets.”