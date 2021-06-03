Irish unit of GameStop posted €7.7m loss before onset of Covid crisis 

Seller of the Fifa and Call of Duty games posted a 26% fall in revenues to €36.8m in the 12 months to the end of February last year
GameStop experienced a reduction in sales relating to store closures because of Covid-19.

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 19:56
Gordon Deegan

Pre-tax losses at the Irish unit of GameStop more than doubled to almost €7.7m before the Covid crisis hit the business.

In the US, GameStop has never been far from the headlines as day traders piled into its shares that drove the stock market value of the small retail group to huge levels.                    

New accounts for its Irish unit show the seller of the Fifa and Call of Duty games posted a 26% fall in revenues to €36.8m in the 12 months to the end of February last year. 

The directors state that the year to the end of February 1st 2020 “had challenges" for the business.

Some of the best selling video games from the year under review include Star Wars, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Minecraft and Fifa 20.

The directors in the accounts said the 2020 figures had raised "going concern" issues. 

Under the heading of "future developments", the directors said that “during 2020, we experienced a reduction in sales relating to store closures because of Covid-19”. 

“We mitigated the impact through wage subsidies, rent abatements, property tax reliefs, temporary staff lay-offs, and Vat liability measures," they said. 

They expected the release of new titles and a pickup in its earnings. 

Staff numbers last year fell to 303 and staff costs fell from €9m to around €8.3m.

