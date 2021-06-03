Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Pieta, Getvisibility, Bank of Ireland Insurance Services, Pexip, ILIM and Henkel.

Celine Fitzgerald has been appointed as chairperson of the board of Pieta, the charity which provides free counselling services nationwide to people experiencing suicidal ideation, those who engage in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide. Celine spent over 20 years as a senior executive in the telecomms sector, with Eircom and Vodafone, and was also CEO of managed service provider Rigney Dolphin for five years. More recently, she was CEO of the overseas development organisation Goal Global. A chartered director, Celine is an experienced senior business leader, notably through periods of transformation. She has served on a number of boards and currently is a non-executive director at PTSB and VHI Health and Wellbeing DAC.

Herb Hribar has been appointed as chairman of Irish technology firm Getvisibility. A global telecoms expert, Mr Hribar has held the roles of chief executive or chief operating officer at many major firms in the US and Europe, including Eircom, Kabel Deutschland Gmbh, Cablecom Switzerland, Verio and Interliant. He has also held senior roles at Ameritech and Sprint International.The news comes as Getvisibility closes its largest seed plus funding round to date, worth €2.1 million. Mr Hribar led the round, with participation from Suir Valley Ventures, Enterprise Ireland, Smarttech247, Pires Investment and Manifold. Founded in 2018, Getvisibility is an AI based data discovery, classification and protection platform aimed at helping organisations discover, understand and protect sensitive data. Getvisibility recently expanded its product, adding Google’s platform capabilities and a new Data Breach Risk report.

Deirdre Ashe has been appointed as managing director of Bank of Ireland Insurance Services. She previously held a number of local and international senior roles with Liberty Insurance, including director of personal lines and director of customer and markets. Prior to this, she held a number of senior roles with Aviva. She will now focus on leading and growing Bank of Ireland’s general insurance business, which offers customers a wide range of home, car and travel insurance products. Michael Murphy, managing director of New Ireland Wealth & Insurance, said: “We are delighted to appoint Deirdre as MD of Bank of Ireland Insurance Services. As a senior leader, Deirdre’s focus has always been on providing customer-led innovation, a central aspect of how Bank of Ireland will meet the insurance needs of our customers.”

Niall Doyle has been appointed Ireland country manager for global video conference provider Pexip, which has recently expanded its operations in Ireland. Niall has worked in the videoconferencing industry for 20 years. Within this new role he is responsible for providing support to the company’s existing local customers and building upon the success that Pexip has already achieved within the Irish healthcare, judicial and enterprise markets. From delivering remote court hearings to providing telehealth solutions, Pexip also works with over 50 private sector companies headquartered in Ireland. Niall is actively working with organisations to unify post-pandemic hybrid workplace plans to bring people and teams together with a single, high-powered video meeting platform that enables them to amplify their communications and work together in a better way.

Jennifer Richards has been appointed as head of business development Europe with Irish Life Investment Managers. She brings over 20 years of strategic advisory and business development experience to the role. She joins ILIM from Aberdeen Standard Investments (formerly Standard Life Investments), where she held roles including co-head of European business development. She has a successful track record of growing businesses, and under her steer, the European business of Standard Life Investments grew from €7bn to €20bn in five years. She was also previously head of Ireland at Standard Life Investments. Prior to this role, she was head of European Wholesale Clients, responsible for designing and implementing the SLI client proposition for her clients across Europe. She has also worked at AIB Investment Managers and Mercer.

Dr Nigel Fay has been appointed as director of Henkel Ireland Operations and Research Ltd, part of Henkel, the global adhesives company. He will combine this new position with his current role as global head of innovation and engineering in Henkel’s Industrial Adhesives division. With over 18 years of industry experience, Nigel has spent 15 years at Henkel, holding senior positions in both Ireland and Germany. He has a track record of delivering innovative solutions that contribute to business growth. As lead director at Henkel Ireland, he will lead the 400-strong team based at the company’s Tallaght site as it continues to develop innovative products for Henkel’s global customers. Dr Fay holds PhD in Physical Chemistry, an MSc in International Business Management and is an Executive Education graduate from Harvard Business School.