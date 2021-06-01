Pandemic disruption pushes maker of O'Hara beers into the red

"We are very optimistic about the year ahead and feel we are well positioned for the recovery," says CEO Seamus O’Hara.
Carlow Craft Brewery Ltd's 51st State IPA.

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 21:53
Gordon Deegan

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the maker of O’Hara craft beers into the red last year, with the company recording a pre-tax loss of €626,702.

Newly-filed accounts for Carlow Craft Brewery Ltd and subsidiaries show revenues increased by 2% to €10.3m in the 12 months to the end of March 2020.

The company made a pre-tax profit of €170,830 in 2019.

“We had a strong performance for two quarters and then were hit with the impact of Covid-19 in the final quarter of the year in both domestic and export markets,” said CEO Seamus O’Hara.

Mr O’Hara said that during the pandemic, the company — which is based in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow — has recorded a “very strong performance” in all off-licence channels, but has sustained “a significant decline” in sales to pubs due to the closure of the sector for most of the past 15 months.

We noticed consumers are trading up and treating themselves to more craft and speciality beverages at home.” 

He also said the company has seen “a big increase” in online sales.

“We are very optimistic about the year ahead and feel we are well positioned for the recovery and benefiting from new opportunities that may emerge," he said. 

"It has been a challenging year and we have had to adapt accordingly." 

