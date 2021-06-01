AMCS acquires Dublin data firm Dataset Solutions

Limerick software firm AMCS has announced the acquisition of Dublin-based company Dataset Solutions.

AMCS creates software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource industries. Founded in 1986, Dataset Solutions is a significant player in waste management and skip hire sectors. Following the acquisition, the Dataset Solution’s team will join AMCS.

Dataset Solution’s customers will become part of AMCS’ 2,800-strong global customer community, benefiting from their technology.

Jimmy Martin, CEO and co-founder of the AMCS Group, said: “We are delighted to expand our business with the acquisition of Dataset Solutions, which enables us to further grow our Irish presence and expand our overall global business in 22 countries."

"We are committed to giving our customers access to the most innovative technology in the industry, and will seamlessly integrate our new customers. We look forward to welcoming new team members and integrating our combined teams under AMCS while continuing to innovate and grow in response to global demand.”

AMCS is headquartered in Ballysimon and has offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. AMCS’ software provides services to the growing circular economy around the world, allowing their customers to reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilisation, optimise margins, and improve customer service.

The company continues to grow operations globally and today employs over 600 people across 11 countries.

The company also has more than 2,750 companies managing more than 75,000 vehicles.