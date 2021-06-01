Guinness brews over 5m extra pints per week ahead of pubs reopening

Pubs and bars across the country are expected to be busy once they resume outdoor services on June 7.
Guinness brews over 5m extra pints per week ahead of pubs reopening

Guinness have ramped up brewing operations to produce over five million extra pints every week.

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 15:07
Michelle McGlynn

With less than a week to go until pubs reopen for outdoor service, work is well underway to prepare for the return of a 'proper pint'.

With some pubs closed for almost 17 months, it has been a challenging time for many in the pub trade.

Pubs and bars across the country are expected to be busy once they resume outdoor services on June 7 and this will only increase when they can once again serve indoors from July 5.

In anticipation of the pent up demand for a pint of plain, Guinness have ramped up brewing operations to produce over five million extra pints every week.

Hilary Quinn, Marketing Director Ireland, Diageo, said brewers and the quality teams across the country have been flat out preparing for the long-awaited reopening.

The teams have been visiting more than 8,000 pubs and cleaned over 50,000 beer lines.

During the pandemic, Guinness launched a €14m fund called Raising the Bar which has helped to provide more than 5,000 publicans with essential equipment to help them to reopen safely.

The fund has also assisted in the Covid-19 safety training of bar staff and to construct outdoor spaces complete with windbreakers and parasols.

Ms Quinn said the initiative shows that Guinness is committed to the future of the Irish pub.

Read More

MTU targets Ireland's cybersecurity skills gap

More in this section

Pizza firms bet on post-Covid sales growth in Ireland and UK       Pizza firms bet on post-Covid sales growth in Ireland and UK      
Call to ban materials from landfill Takeover of Greenstar and Panda owner set to lead to European expansion
AMCS acquires Dublin data firm Dataset Solutions AMCS acquires Dublin data firm Dataset Solutions
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Founder of Apple supplier Foxconn seeks to buy BioNTech vaccine for Taiwan amid Covid flare-up       

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices