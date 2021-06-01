Guinness brews over 5m extra pints per week ahead of pubs reopening

With less than a week to go until pubs reopen for outdoor service, work is well underway to prepare for the return of a 'proper pint'.

With some pubs closed for almost 17 months, it has been a challenging time for many in the pub trade.

Pubs and bars across the country are expected to be busy once they resume outdoor services on June 7 and this will only increase when they can once again serve indoors from July 5.

In anticipation of the pent up demand for a pint of plain, Guinness have ramped up brewing operations to produce over five million extra pints every week.

Hilary Quinn, Marketing Director Ireland, Diageo, said brewers and the quality teams across the country have been flat out preparing for the long-awaited reopening.

The teams have been visiting more than 8,000 pubs and cleaned over 50,000 beer lines.

During the pandemic, Guinness launched a €14m fund called Raising the Bar which has helped to provide more than 5,000 publicans with essential equipment to help them to reopen safely.

The fund has also assisted in the Covid-19 safety training of bar staff and to construct outdoor spaces complete with windbreakers and parasols.

Ms Quinn said the initiative shows that Guinness is committed to the future of the Irish pub.