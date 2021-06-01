Apache Pizza plans to open 20 more outlets in Ireland after Covid sales growth

Apache Pizza said it plans to open 20 more franchised outlets In Ireland in the coming months as it builds on the growth of takeaway sales during the Covid pandemic.
The pizza firm also plans to hire 300 new staff in the next six months as part of the expansion plans that include opening 15 new outlets in the Republic and five in the North as it seeks to recruit new franchise owners to run the stores.
With 169 outlets, Apache said it is Ireland's pizza market leader.
The pizza firm was founded in Dublin 25 years ago but has since been bought out by international giant Food Delivery Brands and OKR, best known as the franchise owner in Ireland for Burger King.
"We currently employ 2,440 people in communities all over the island of Ireland and we will grow to 2,740 employees by the end of 2021,” said chief executive Martin Lyons.